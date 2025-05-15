Andrex Encourages Kids To Conquer School Toilet Embarrassment
The campaign by FCB London empowers school kids to have no fear when needing to poo at school
15 May 2025
Andrex, the UKs No.1 toilet tissue brand owned by Kimberly Clark is encouraging kids to conquer toilet embarrassment with a new campaign from FCB London.
Research conducted by Andrex found that 75% of UK school kids don’t feel comfortable doing a poo at school and are risking their health as a result.
A vast majority (59%) of kids surveyed said that they have gone home feeling uncomfortable due to holding a poo in all day, with one of the main barriers identified being embarrassment: 63% of pupils worry about being teased, and 61% were embarrassed to ask the teacher to go to the toilet.
To tackle this, Andrex and FCB London have launched a multi-channel campaign to tackle school toilet embarrassment so the next generation can grow up confident, comfortable, and unashamed of their natural bodily functions.
The campaign launches with a hero TVC titled “First School Poo” which shows an empowered child going for a poo at school without shame or hesitation.
The 60-second film opens with a boy sitting in a classroom, at first visibly uncomfortable and then horrified after he accidentally farts. As all of his classmates turn to look at him, the words “76% of children hold their poo at school” appear on the screen. Spotting the Andrex puppy on the floor, the boy is filled with confidence and courage.
He stands up, whips out a roll of toilet paper and invites his friend to pull his finger before gliding through the classroom on a skateboard, to the soundtrack of his classmates banging their hands on their desks and chanting “Poo! Poo! Poo!”. In the corridor, he is met by cheers as he heroically rolls towards the loos.
The film has also been cut into shorter clips of 20 and 30 seconds.
Directed by acclaimed director Andreas Nilsson through Biscuit, the work aims to help children conquer the first school poo by normalising the moment, giving kids the confidence to go when they need to and helping adults provide support for kids.
Andrex’ research revealed that 30% of kids have skipped lunch because it might make them poo; more than half of kids (52%) don't drink water at school to avoid pooing; and 45% have held their poo at school to the point of physical pain. This puts nearly 2.59 million children in the UK at risk of long-term health issues, including constipation and haemorrhoids.
The campaign also includes OOH placements that encourage kids to conquer the toilet with pride, turning a moment of embarrassment into a badge of bravery, as well as social activity and a dedicated online hub to drive the conversation further and offer parents guidance to help kids feel comfortable and supported.
Niamh Finan, Marketing Director, Kimberly-Clark UK & Ireland said: “This campaign is the next step in the evolution of Andrex, to help the nation have a healthier, more confident relationship with the bathroom. Once again, FCB London has taken the brand to a new, modern, and purposeful direction – this time to help raise the next generation of Brits who aren’t ashamed to go to the bathroom.”
Kyle Harman-Turner, Executive Creative Director at FCB London said: “At some point, every child faces it. The awkward pause. The held breath. The quiet decision to wait it out. The discomfort. The first time they need a poo at school. With this campaign, Andrex is once again tackling toileting taboos and encouraging kids to have a healthy relationship with their everyday bodily functions.”
“First School Poo” launches on paid media this week and will run across TV, video-on-demand, social and out-of-home channels in the UK throughout the year.
The media strategy was designed by PHD to be unmissable for category buyers and young families to build salience and fame. It leverages key channels and platforms based on families’ habits and affinities to drive scale for the campaign message but also cut through for deeper emotional engagement.
This includes a diversified AV plan across national television, broadcaster and subscription video partners such as Disney+, national OOH placements based on family driving routes alongside key large format sites in relevant locations including Westfield, and social placements including appearing amongst top family and parenting content on TikTok.
The campaign continues to build on the work launched in 2024 under the new “Get Comfortable” platform, also from FCB London, which was built around the truth that too many Brits are held back by their prudery and embarrassment about going to the toilet.
