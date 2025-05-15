Andrex Encourages Kids To Conquer School Toilet Embarrassment

Andrex, the UKs No.1 toilet tissue brand owned by Kimberly Clark is encouraging kids to conquer toilet embarrassment with a new campaign from FCB London.

Research conducted by Andrex found that 75% of UK school kids don’t feel comfortable doing a poo at school and are risking their health as a result.

A vast majority (59%) of kids surveyed said that they have gone home feeling uncomfortable due to holding a poo in all day, with one of the main barriers identified being embarrassment: 63% of pupils worry about being teased, and 61% were embarrassed to ask the teacher to go to the toilet.

To tackle this, Andrex and FCB London have launched a multi-channel campaign to tackle school toilet embarrassment so the next generation can grow up confident, comfortable, and unashamed of their natural bodily functions.

The campaign launches with a hero TVC titled “First School Poo” which shows an empowered child going for a poo at school without shame or hesitation.

The 60-second film opens with a boy sitting in a classroom, at first visibly uncomfortable and then horrified after he accidentally farts. As all of his classmates turn to look at him, the words “76% of children hold their poo at school” appear on the screen. Spotting the Andrex puppy on the floor, the boy is filled with confidence and courage.

He stands up, whips out a roll of toilet paper and invites his friend to pull his finger before gliding through the classroom on a skateboard, to the soundtrack of his classmates banging their hands on their desks and chanting “Poo! Poo! Poo!”. In the corridor, he is met by cheers as he heroically rolls towards the loos.