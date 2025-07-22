Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK Reveal Oasis-Inspired Mural
Made in partnership with FCB London and Global Street Art, the work encourages fans to check their poo
22 July 2025
To mark Oasis’ homecoming reunion, Andrex and FCB London, in partnership with Global Street Art and Bowel Cancer UK, have painted a mural in Lever Street, Manchester encouraging fans to track their poo.
Appearing at a site specifically chosen to target fans queuing for the Heaton Park shuttle bus (where the Oasis gigs are taking place in Manchester), the mural, dubbed “Roll with It”, encourages fans – who are largely part of the 35-54 demographic that rarely or never look at their poo – to take a look back and keep an eye out for signs of bowel cancer.
Niamh Finan, UK and Ireland Marketing Director at Kimberly-Clark says: “Getting comfortable with what’s normal for you is vital when it comes to spotting the signs of bowel cancer. So, when it comes to tracking your poo — just roll with it, look back, and track.”
Kyle Harman-Turner, ECD and Creative Partner at FCB London added: “Men aged 35-54 in particular don’t track their poo, which is a lot of Oasis fans. But with Liam and Noel sharing out the mural to their four million Instagram followers, we hope this encourages fans to look back and track their poo, helping to prevent 16,800 Brits dying of bowel cancer every year. You gotta roll with it r’kid.”
The mural is part of a three-year partnership between Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK, which has included several initiatives such as bowel cancer symptoms being featured on the back of over 100 million packs of Andrex toilet tissue a year.
Credits:
Agency: FCB London
Executive Creative Director & Creative Partner: Kyle Harman-Turner
Creatives: Lou Bouge, Rupert Thornborough
Design: Maria Kay
Business Director: Kirsten Barnes