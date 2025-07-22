Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK Reveal Oasis-Inspired Mural

Niamh Finan, UK and Ireland Marketing Director at Kimberly-Clark says: “Getting comfortable with what’s normal for you is vital when it comes to spotting the signs of bowel cancer. So, when it comes to tracking your poo — just roll with it, look back, and track.”

Kyle Harman-Turner, ECD and Creative Partner at FCB London added: “Men aged 35-54 in particular don’t track their poo, which is a lot of Oasis fans. But with Liam and Noel sharing out the mural to their four million Instagram followers, we hope this encourages fans to look back and track their poo, helping to prevent 16,800 Brits dying of bowel cancer every year. You gotta roll with it r’kid.”

The mural is part of a three-year partnership between Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK, which has included several initiatives such as bowel cancer symptoms being featured on the back of over 100 million packs of Andrex toilet tissue a year.

Credits:

Agency: FCB London

Executive Creative Director & Creative Partner: Kyle Harman-Turner

Creatives: Lou Bouge, Rupert Thornborough

Design: Maria Kay

Business Director: Kirsten Barnes