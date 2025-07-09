Curiosity Driving Change: The Partnership Behind Škoda’s Most Successful Campaign Yet

‘Be More Elroq’ was the creative idea that won FCB the pitch but it was the interest and dedication from the agency overall that impressed the new marketing chief.

“It was a very thorough process, but what stood out to me Is that Tyler [Turnbull], the FCB Global CEO from North America, attended every pitch meeting,” explains Kelly. “The team that pitched works on my business. There was amazing chemistry, and even Stuart Pocock from The Observatory suggested ‘If you were on an overnight flight, who would you most like to sit next to?’ So I’m spending my time with good humans who have interesting ideas,”

Also present at each meeting was FCB London CEO Katy Wright, Tina Allan, the agency’s global chief data and intelligence officer, global creative partner Danilo Boer, Owen Lee, chief creative officer, and Ben Jaffe, chief strategy officer for FCB London.

Kelly adds that what she found brilliant about the creative concept was how it represents the features of the car, but in a relatable way to consumers.

Another key message was to feature the speed of recharging, as consumers remain wary about trusting electric vehicles to take them on long-distance journeys should the battery run out of power. Range is important to modern drivers, as is the company’s green credentials, it believes.

“This is a brand that we have loved in this country for many years,” says Wright. “Forget all that stuff from the 80s and 90s. It’s a very good car that has been bought by some very rich and successful people and the brand was crying out for personality.”

Developing trust

The partnership is now motoring along and to ensure that is maintained the marketing and agency teams hold monthly in-person meetings either in London or Prague, although on occasion some members also join remotely in the name of sustainability and not having people travel for the sake of it, explains Wright.

“Clients come to us all the time for disruptive, distinctive work. Firstly, you've got to buy that, but you've got to be on the journey together to make that work. We can have a great idea, but it never comes to light, or it doesn't get better unless we're working on it together and we have a very open relationship,” she adds.

Kelly agrees, adding that the partnership needed to begin by building trust and developing “good conversations” that can also be tough conversations as well. “That's when I know they're committed and that they're the partner to help me do what we need to do.”

The new process put in place between the two partners aims to ensure that everyone involved feels like they are doing their best work, across FCB, the local agency partners and the marketing team itself.

“I want it to be the account within the agency that people covet and want to work on and that places an emphasis on healthy competition to create work that is shifting the dial,” Wright says.