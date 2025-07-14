Never Finished: How FCB Built a Culture of Creative Impact

With a decade's service under his belt at FCB, initially at the Canada offices, Tyler Turnbull is now running the whole network having been made global CEO in 2022.

He has just seen FCB named Network of the Year (NOTY) North America for the seventh time straight at Cannes Lions, and ranked third on the global list of Network of the Year.

Collectively, the network won 56 Lions, including one Titanium, four Grands Prix, 18 Gold, 20 Silver, and 13 Bronze for our teams in Brussels, Canada, Chicago, India, London, New York, and New Zealand.

This success was fresh off another NOTY prize at D&AD too (this time for the first time), meaning Turnbull has a lot to be pleased about.

Here, he discusses what the recognition means for the IPG-owned business and what opportunities he sees ahead for creativity and agencies operating today.

Creative Salon: Congrats on winning NOTY NA for the seventh consecutive year at Cannes Lions, among all your prior successes at the other leading shows this year. What do these honors tell us about the kind of creative culture FCB has built globally?

Tyler Turnbull: Thank you. Seven years! It’s a milestone that means a lot because of how we got here.

The recognition is about a global network of people pushing each other to go further, dig deeper, and make great ideas that help brands grow. Our momentum across so many offices — Auckland, Brussels, Chicago, Mumbai, New York, London, and Toronto — is the result of a culture that truly lives and breathes creativity and is proof that this isn’t just a streak. It’s who we are. And none of it would happen without our people doing all they can for the work – from jumping in with a smart fix or pushing an idea one step further at a Global Creative Council.

All of FCB embodies what we call our 'Never Finished' spirit and you can see that year in and year out with this achievement.

You often talk about creativity as a 'multiplier of success.' How does that philosophy shape the way FCB approaches work with clients —especially those who might be more risk-averse?

At FCB, we genuinely believe creativity is the single greatest economic multiplier for a brand. It’s not just about making something bold or beautiful. It’s about solving real business problems in ways that drive outsized impact. That belief is baked into how we approach every client relationship.

Of course, not every client comes in ready to take a big swing. And that’s okay. Our job is to earn their trust and show them that when we’re aligned on the problem and the ambition, creativity becomes less of a risk and more of a smart strategy. It’s not about being reckless; it’s about being thoughtful, smart, and collaborative. Some of the best work we’ve done came from clients who were initially hesitant but took the leap with us. And once they see what creativity can unlock, there’s no turning back. That’s the multiplier effect in action.

FCB has seen consistent creative success over the past few years. What have you found to be the most effective way to maintain creative momentum across different markets and teams?

It really comes down to our people. No matter the office, the discipline, or the time zone — there’s a shared drive across FCB to create work that not only looks great but truly works.

Awards are nice, of course, but the impact we have on our clients’ businesses is what keeps the momentum going. We talk a lot about effectiveness because it’s the thing that turns a strong idea into something that lasts, and that inspires teams across the network to keep pushing for more. I’m constantly energized by the creativity flowing across our offices and by the culture we’ve built: open, generous, ambitious, and a little scrappy in all the right ways.

And it’s not just about the work. It’s about how we show up for one another. When we’re all aligned on what great looks like — and we hold each other to that standard — that’s when the magic happens. You really feel it during our Global Creative Council meetings, where the work gets lifted, challenged, and championed. Those sessions are a shot of creative adrenaline.

How do you, as CEO, personally champion creativity within the business? What does that look like in your day-to-day leadership?

For me, championing creativity starts with championing the people behind it. My job is to make sure our teams have the space, support, and clarity they need to do the best work of their careers. That means removing roadblocks, backing big ideas, and making sure the right talent is in the room from the start.

Creativity thrives in environments where people feel trusted, heard, and inspired so I spend a lot of time making sure our culture reflects that. I try to lead in a way that’s collaborative and human, where every voice has a place and the best ideas can come from anywhere.

Great creative work often comes down to client trust. How do you help clients get comfortable with work that pushes boundaries?

Shared trust between client and agency is an essential part of producing the most impactful work. Bold, boundary-pushing ideas cannot be executed in isolation. This type of work requires a strong foundation of communication, partnership, and shared vision.

Trust is what takes an unconventional idea from concept to execution. This kind of collaboration leads to work that doesn’t just stand out creatively but also has a real business impact.

Has the recent creative recognition changed the kind of conversations you’re having with clients —or even the types of clients coming to FCB?

Awards are always nice but to us, they’re more of a byproduct than the point. What we’re seeing now is the result of leaning even harder into what we’ve always believed:what when we work better together, across markets and disciplines, we create stronger, more meaningful work for our clients.

That belief has fueled our strategy and is now opening doors to even bigger, more ambitious conversations. Yes, the recognition helps validate that approach. But what really matters is the kind of work we’re doing, the business impact we’re delivering, and the trust we’re building with clients along the way.

What does this moment — having performed so incredibly well at all the major shows this year —unlock for FCB? How are you thinking about where creativity goes next?

Honestly, it’s just fuel to keep going. Awards are a great reminder that our approach is working but they don’t mark the finish line. We’re focused on building on this momentum, staying focus on our ideas, and continuing to help our clients grow and show up in culture in meaningful ways.

Looking ahead, that means exploring new tools like AI, tapping into emerging platforms, and most importantly, making sure we’ve got the right people who will take this business wherever creativity needs to go next.

With all this momentum, what do you see as the biggest opportunity (or risk) for creative agencies right now? And how is FCB preparing for it?

The biggest risk right now? Losing sight of the business. There’s a real danger in chasing headlines instead of outcomes, in creating work that looks great but doesn’t move the needle. That’s not us. At FCB, we’ve been really clear about our north star: creativity that drives growth.

That’s what keeps us grounded as the industry shifts and the stakes get higher.The opportunity is huge. There are more ways than ever to show up, surprise people, and create impact. But we have to be relentless about effectiveness. That means championing ideas that are bold and breakthrough but also backed by strategy. We’ve built a culture where that’s the standard. We push each other, challenge each other, and stay laser-focused on making creativity work harder for the brands we serve.