Work Of The Week
Green Flag Celebrates 'Near'; Coinbase Does Musicals and Brands Pay Tribute To England
The best creative, curated
31 July 2025
'Everything is Fine' for Coinbase by Mother
The UK brand campaign uses a blend of musical theatre and humour to challenge the status quo of the financial system and invite change to address today’s systemic financial challenges in Britain.
Coinbase has aimed to develop a campaign that not only drives awareness but also connects with the cautious yet curious British audiences, igniting a sense of confidence in exploring change and the possibilities of crypto.
'Nothing Beats Near' for Green Flag by VCCP
Today, Green Flag, one of the UK’s leading breakdown providers, launches a new creative campaign ‘Nothing Beats Near’, marking the first major work from VCCP since winning the pitch in December 2024. The campaign showcases the innovative Green Flag business model, emphasising the speed in which technicians respond to customers who need help, getting them back on the road as quickly as possible.
With a fleet of owned patrol vehicles, manned by local technicians and supported by a network of independent local garages, Green Flag provides national coverage with real know-how of local areas.
'The 1v1 World Crown' for Más+ by Messi by VCCP
Football icon Lionel Messi launches ‘The 1v1 World Crown’ - a global 1v1 football tournament that marks the cultural debut of his new performance hydration brand, Más+ by Messi.
‘The 1v1 World Crown’ is the first global campaign for Más+ by Messi and a bold step away from traditional product endorsement.
'Chiswick Flower Market' for Wickes by St Luke's
This social campaign sees presenter, singer, and DIY enthusiast, Kimberley Walsh, launch a new shade of paint for the home improvement brand with her own flower stall at Chiswick Market, all painted in the brand new shade.
'When This Squad Wins, We All In' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE celebrates the power of teamwork with an OOH that went live just minutes after the final whistle marked the Lionesses' victory.
'Tour de France Femmes' for Škoda by FCB London
Škoda, one of the main partners of the Tour de France, and FCB London have turned penis graffiti into an OOH platform to promote the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.
Every year, hundreds of penises are graffitied onto the race route during the men’s Tour de France; Škoda is utilising these ‘artistic expressions’ as a new OOH site.
'Celebrating England's Victory' for Sure by VML
Just hours after the Lionesses made history with back-to-back UEFA Women’s EURO titles, Sure reacted with a bold cover wrap of The Metro, created by VML to celebrate the team’s incredible achievement in real time.
Yesterday morning’s Metro cover featured four striking messages, including: “Roar Loud. Sweat Proud.” and “You Didn’t Let Us Down.” A twist on Sure’s brand slogan that was not only result-agnostic, but a heartfelt tribute to the team’s strength, spirit, and resilience.
'Look Back & Track' for Andrex and Bowel Cancer UK by FCB London
The campaign is a cue to the nation, reminding them to look back at what’s in the toilet and on the paper, before they flush. The campaign launches with a 20” spot that subverts what appears to be a high-end tech ad to show the nation that there is also a free, easy to use, effective, and tech free health tracker that they aren’t using.
Celebrating the Lionesses' Euros Win for Sainsbury's by New Commercial Arts
Sainsbury's launched a nationwide digital OOH campaign to celebrate the Lionesses' UEFA European Women's Championship victory.
Developed by New Commercial Arts, it features Sainsbury’s-branded gazpacho soup alongside the playful copy "not the only dish best served cold."
'Celebrating The Lionesses Victory' for MoneySuperMarket by New Commercial Arts
MoneySuperMarket has reacted to the Lionesses' UEFA European Women's Championship triumph with a bold full-page advert in The Metro.