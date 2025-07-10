Work Of The Week
Hungry Folk Declare 'Oh My Rustlers', INEOS Grenadier Takes It Outside, Tesco's Receipts and more
The best creative, curated
10 July 2025
'Hurts Real Good' for Sprite by VML
Sprite's new global campaign 'Hurst Real Good', is designed to ignite a spicy food revolution by tapping into Gen Z's passion for spicy.
The platform will be brought to life through dynamic creative executions across Out-of-Home, Digital Out-of-Home, and robust social media activations.
'Oh My Rustlers' for Rustlers by Droga5
Featuring people with oversized mouths chowing down on a burger, this new integrated campaign for Rustlers will run across digital, outdoor, and radio. It encourages everyday people to reach for Rustlers during convenient meal moments – and savour every bite unapologetically.
'The Shirt Matters' for Cult Kits by VCCP and Girl&Bear
Cult Kits, the football fashion brand known for curating one of the world’s leading collections of vintage football shirts, launched its first ever campaign and brand platform ‘The Shirt Matters’.
This campaign marks a significant moment for Cult Kits, stepping into advertising for the first time to show that football shirts are more than just merch, but instead are loaded with identity, nostalgia, and cultural meaning.
'The Philly Deli' for Philadelphia by Ogilvy UK
To launch its retail-first integrated campaign, Philadelphia has partnered with the UK’s number one bagel brand, New York Bakery.
Select recipes, including the salmon and cream cheese classic, are featured in a nationwide OOH rollout that spans major supermarkets and brings deli culture to the UK’s stores. The work will be amplified with a social push across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, with Philadelphia teaming up with ‘foodie’ influencers sharing bagel recipes tailored to their content and audiences.
'Working For Young People' for The King's Trust by T&P
‘Working For Young People,’ spotlights the urgent societal issue of youth unemployment, with nearly a million young people not in employment, education, or training.
The campaign highlights the barriers young people face securing employment - from care responsibilities and financial difficulties to poor mental health and a lack of opportunity.
‘Let’s Take This Outside’ for INEOS Grenadier by Wonderhood Studios
The second phase of its 'Us vs Them' campaign sees INEOS Grenadier issue a direct challenge to its rivals with ads running across Meta, YouTube and Reddit.
'Receipts' for Tesco by BBH London
Tesco issued secret messages of support to the home teams competing in Euro 2025 - England and Wales.
Created by BBH London, the digital OOH campaign sees acrostic lists of purchases, from tequila to hot dogs to BBQ essentials, and aims to highlight favourite matchday snacks. The receipts, on closer look, also spell out messages of celebration and support - including ‘Youʼve Got Thisʼ and ‘Ymlaen Garfanʼ which translates to ‘Letʼs goʼ or ‘Come on teamʼ.
'Keep It Original' by T&P for Ben's Original
Ben's Original has released a new global brand platform, 'Keep It Original', with T&P as a celebration of the authenticity and reliability that the Ben's Original brand has delivered for generations, encouraging consumers to embrace their originality.
This 360 campaign in partnership with WPP Media will first launch in the US and on digital platforms with a television commercial, online video and social media content.