Oh My Rustlers

Oversized Mouths Hail ‘Oh My Rustlers’

Rustlers serves up full-on flame-grilled flavour in new 'Oh My Rustlers' campaign from Droga5, part of Accenture Song

By Creative Salon

09 July 2025

Droga5, part of Accenture Song, has launched 'Oh My Rustlers', a bold new integrated campaign for Rustlers, the quick and tasty burger brand from Kepak. Running across digital, outdoor, and radio, the campaign encourages everyday people to reach for Rustlers during convenient meal moments – and savour every bite unapologetically.

At the centre of the campaign is a hero film in which an ordinary couple is transformed by a single bite of a Rustlers burger. Their everyday surroundings dissolve into a surreal fantasy of dance and desire, set to a beefy, rhythm-driven track – capturing the raw, full-flavour satisfaction Rustlers delivers in every bite.

Supporting the film, the OOH and outdoor executions feature oversized portraiture of mouths mid-bite – bold, visceral visuals that elevate the brand’s iconic two-handed burger moment. The campaign extends to radio, with rich sound design that immerses listeners in the full-on Rustlers experience.

  • Oh My Rustlers

Running until November, the campaign spans digital, OOH, outdoor, and radio channels in the UK.

QUOTES

Rebecca Simpkin, Senior Brand Manager, Rustlers (a Kepak Group brand)

“Oh My Rustlers is a celebration of enjoying the little moments in the everyday. Burgers just hit like nothing else and eating them is a sensory, enjoyable experience. We wanted to bring that to life with this campaign, whilst keeping that bold Rustlers style and humour.”

Ed Redgrave, Creative Director, Droga5, part of Accenture Song

“Beef burger. And if that sounds awesome when I say it, it’s because it is. If that stirs the loins that your tastebuds definitely have, it’s because there is no greater occasion than treating yourself to one. When you’ve got burger on the brain, nothing else will do. Rustlers is an indulgent, beefy, bassy ballroom dance of a dining experience.”

CREDITS

AGENCY

Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford

Creative Director: Ed Redgrave, Martin Beswick

Creative Team: Elliot White + Wil Maxey

Producer: Olly West

Stills Producer: Katerina Gharraph

Account Team: Georgina Deering, Malak Gabr

Strategy: Tamara Conyngham, Liv Cornibert

Assistant Producer: Bethany Allchurch

Senior Designer: Liz Bisoux

PRODUCTION

Project by RASCAL STUDIO @rascalstudio_

Director: Alex Southam

DoP: Pieter Snyman

Producer: Tony Powell, Johnny Brock

VFX Supervisor: Andrew “Barnsley” Wood

2D Lead: Richard McKeand

2D: Ben East

3D Lead: Andy Steele

Editor: Jack Singer // Stitch

Colourist: Dan Levy

Colour Assist: Michael Pearce, Rory Leighton

Senior Colour Producer: Jai Mhach Durban

Music Composition: James Bargent, Izaak Buffin

Sound Designer: Izaak Buffin

Sound Producer: Clementine Beck

Executive Producer: Matt Towell

Photographer - Blacksocks (Amir Hassan)

Agent - Probation

Shoot Producer - Sonya Nasir

Food Stylist - Maud Eden

Wardrobe - Marina De Magalhaes

HMUA - Patrizia Lo

Talent - Zach Fagan, Emily Martin Pahl, Sarah Salmean

Retoucher - Jody Brock

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.