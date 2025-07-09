Oversized Mouths Hail ‘Oh My Rustlers’

At the centre of the campaign is a hero film in which an ordinary couple is transformed by a single bite of a Rustlers burger. Their everyday surroundings dissolve into a surreal fantasy of dance and desire, set to a beefy, rhythm-driven track – capturing the raw, full-flavour satisfaction Rustlers delivers in every bite.

Supporting the film, the OOH and outdoor executions feature oversized portraiture of mouths mid-bite – bold, visceral visuals that elevate the brand’s iconic two-handed burger moment. The campaign extends to radio, with rich sound design that immerses listeners in the full-on Rustlers experience.