Oversized Mouths Hail ‘Oh My Rustlers’
Rustlers serves up full-on flame-grilled flavour in new 'Oh My Rustlers' campaign from Droga5, part of Accenture Song
09 July 2025
Droga5, part of Accenture Song, has launched 'Oh My Rustlers', a bold new integrated campaign for Rustlers, the quick and tasty burger brand from Kepak. Running across digital, outdoor, and radio, the campaign encourages everyday people to reach for Rustlers during convenient meal moments – and savour every bite unapologetically.
At the centre of the campaign is a hero film in which an ordinary couple is transformed by a single bite of a Rustlers burger. Their everyday surroundings dissolve into a surreal fantasy of dance and desire, set to a beefy, rhythm-driven track – capturing the raw, full-flavour satisfaction Rustlers delivers in every bite.
Supporting the film, the OOH and outdoor executions feature oversized portraiture of mouths mid-bite – bold, visceral visuals that elevate the brand’s iconic two-handed burger moment. The campaign extends to radio, with rich sound design that immerses listeners in the full-on Rustlers experience.
Running until November, the campaign spans digital, OOH, outdoor, and radio channels in the UK.
QUOTES
Rebecca Simpkin, Senior Brand Manager, Rustlers (a Kepak Group brand)
“Oh My Rustlers is a celebration of enjoying the little moments in the everyday. Burgers just hit like nothing else and eating them is a sensory, enjoyable experience. We wanted to bring that to life with this campaign, whilst keeping that bold Rustlers style and humour.”
Ed Redgrave, Creative Director, Droga5, part of Accenture Song
“Beef burger. And if that sounds awesome when I say it, it’s because it is. If that stirs the loins that your tastebuds definitely have, it’s because there is no greater occasion than treating yourself to one. When you’ve got burger on the brain, nothing else will do. Rustlers is an indulgent, beefy, bassy ballroom dance of a dining experience.”
CREDITS
AGENCY
Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford
Creative Director: Ed Redgrave, Martin Beswick
Creative Team: Elliot White + Wil Maxey
Producer: Olly West
Stills Producer: Katerina Gharraph
Account Team: Georgina Deering, Malak Gabr
Strategy: Tamara Conyngham, Liv Cornibert
Assistant Producer: Bethany Allchurch
Senior Designer: Liz Bisoux
PRODUCTION
Project by RASCAL STUDIO @rascalstudio_
Director: Alex Southam
DoP: Pieter Snyman
Producer: Tony Powell, Johnny Brock
VFX Supervisor: Andrew “Barnsley” Wood
2D Lead: Richard McKeand
2D: Ben East
3D Lead: Andy Steele
Editor: Jack Singer // Stitch
Colourist: Dan Levy
Colour Assist: Michael Pearce, Rory Leighton
Senior Colour Producer: Jai Mhach Durban
Music Composition: James Bargent, Izaak Buffin
Sound Designer: Izaak Buffin
Sound Producer: Clementine Beck
Executive Producer: Matt Towell
Photographer - Blacksocks (Amir Hassan)
Agent - Probation
Shoot Producer - Sonya Nasir
Food Stylist - Maud Eden
Wardrobe - Marina De Magalhaes
HMUA - Patrizia Lo
Talent - Zach Fagan, Emily Martin Pahl, Sarah Salmean
Retoucher - Jody Brock