American Express GBT Presents How 'Great Ideas Travel'

“Great Ideas Travel is a new way of telling the Amex GBT story” Alisa Copeman, CMO at Amex GBT, shared. “Working with our global creative partners, we have brought to life the experience that Amex GBT delivers every day, through its people and technology. We have built a campaign that demonstrates the importance of business travel, and the energy and magic created when you bring people together.”

With businesses around the world managing through heightened uncertainty, the campaign is a rallying cry for the travel industry and the moments that just aren’t possible with colleagues, clients and partners when you’re not there in person.

Amex GBT worked with Droga5 London as strategic and creative partner for the campaign.

“We’ve partnered with Amex GBT since 2023 and it’s a proud moment to see the campaign and the new global brand identity out in the open. We’re telling the Amex GBT story in a new way. ‘Great Ideas Travel’ brings humanity and a rallying cry to the travel industry - we all know it’s hard to beat being together in person,” said Bill Scott, CEO Droga5 London.

The new global campaign will be visible across TV, social media, digital, and OOH channels. It will also appear at Amex GBT’s event activations, owned channels, with global partners and within customer touchpoints worldwide. The brand campaign will also help to rally Amex GBT’s global team of more than 18,000 employees worldwide.

The latest TV Commercial can be viewed here. More content is available on Amex GBT social media channels on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.