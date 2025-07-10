Flavour Meets Fizz: How Sprite Is Turning Up the Heat Around the Globe
Sprite unveils 'Hurts Real Good', a global campaign positioning itself as the perfect beverage to pair with bold, spicy food
10 July 2025
Today, Sprite unveils "Hurts Real Good," a bold new global campaign designed to ignite a spicy food revolution by tapping into Gen Z's passion for spicy. This immersive initiative integrates global brand partnerships, talent collaborations, and festival experiences, all to showcase how only Sprite's intense lemon-lime fizz delivers the ultimate, undiluted pleasure in the burn of spicy food that truly "Hurts Real Good."
Gen Z's undeniable passion for spicy cuisine is reshaping culinary trends, with up to 50% of this demographic actively seeking out and ordering spicy food at least once a week*. Recognizing this profound shift, Sprite's signature crisp, clean lemon-lime taste is uniquely positioned not to extinguish the heat, but to prolong and amplify the thrilling sensory adventure of bold flavours like chili and curry. To meet this demand and celebrate the "Hurts Real Good" ethos, Sprite will be partnering with renown spicy food brands (see below) and launching exclusive late-night pop-up experiences from 1-3 AM, offering the perfect accompaniment for Gen Z's spicy cravings.
The "Hurts Real Good" platform will be brought to life through dynamic creative executions across Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and robust social media activations. These integrated activations are designed to showcase Sprite's core brand intrinsics, forging a strong and undeniable association between the refreshing power of Sprite and the exhilarating thrill of spicy food, thereby driving consumer engagement and purchase intent.
Across the globe, Sprite is amplifying ‘Hurts Real Good’ with a series of brand and talent partnerships driving association and engagement:
Buldak Fried Noodles: Buldak's renowned fiery noodles provide the ultimate "burn," while Sprite's crisp, clean lemon-lime taste offers the perfect, refreshing counterpoint, enhancing the overall experience and allowing consumers to fully savour the delicious heat.
Takis: This exciting "heat and refresh" pairing unlocks a new go-to flavour duo, perfectly aligning with the preferences of our intensity-seeking, multicultural consumers.
Hot to K-Pop: Artist Karina of K-POP group ‘aespa’ is featured in digital film and OOH creatives as the Sprite’s brand ambassador in Korea.
McDonalds: Sprite is the undeniable partner for spicy chicken. Creating a world-famous combo with the McSpicy, creative executions will be showcased on digital menus, digital kiosks, drive thru and in-app banners.
Digital Experience: An interactive Tik-Tok game that challenges spicy lovers to use their voice to take on the thrill by bringing Sprite and spice together.
Oana Vlad, Global VP at Sprite says: "At Sprite, we're not just about refreshment; we're a brand of culture, deeply embedded in the pulse of what moves our consumers, and this is reflected in who we have partnered with. We recognize that the global love affair with spicy food isn't just a trend – it's a vibrant cultural movement, a pursuit of thrilling sensations. Our intense carbonation and iconic lemon-lime flavour amplifies that sensory adventure, letting you truly lean into the 'Hurts Real Good' feeling. It is the perfect pairing for any spicy food occasion.”
The campaign was led and developed by WPP Open X, with VML, supported by Ogilvy PR, EssenceMediacom and Subvrsive. Production company was HAMLET, and was directed Julien et Quentin