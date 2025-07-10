Flavour Meets Fizz: How Sprite Is Turning Up the Heat Around the Globe

The "Hurts Real Good" platform will be brought to life through dynamic creative executions across Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and robust social media activations. These integrated activations are designed to showcase Sprite's core brand intrinsics, forging a strong and undeniable association between the refreshing power of Sprite and the exhilarating thrill of spicy food, thereby driving consumer engagement and purchase intent.

Across the globe, Sprite is amplifying ‘Hurts Real Good’ with a series of brand and talent partnerships driving association and engagement:

Buldak Fried Noodles: Buldak's renowned fiery noodles provide the ultimate "burn," while Sprite's crisp, clean lemon-lime taste offers the perfect, refreshing counterpoint, enhancing the overall experience and allowing consumers to fully savour the delicious heat.

Takis: This exciting "heat and refresh" pairing unlocks a new go-to flavour duo, perfectly aligning with the preferences of our intensity-seeking, multicultural consumers.

Hot to K-Pop: Artist Karina of K-POP group ‘aespa’ is featured in digital film and OOH creatives as the Sprite’s brand ambassador in Korea.

McDonalds: Sprite is the undeniable partner for spicy chicken. Creating a world-famous combo with the McSpicy, creative executions will be showcased on digital menus, digital kiosks, drive thru and in-app banners.

Digital Experience: An interactive Tik-Tok game that challenges spicy lovers to use their voice to take on the thrill by bringing Sprite and spice together.