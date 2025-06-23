'Sprite Is Summer': Inside Coca-Cola’s Coolest Brand Play Yet

Why are brand experiences so important to Sprite and to this campaign?

At the Coca-Cola Company, we're on this constant journey of marketing transformation. It is about acts and experiences, not only storytelling. It used to be much more about storytelling, but now we must be engaging with our fans live in ways that leave a memorable impact and also in ways that ultimately drive someone to try or taste the product for the first time.

So, if you look at ‘Turn Up Refreshment’ specifically, this comes to life in three ways. One is through digital experiences, and there I will highlight two things - one is the contextually relevant content that's served based on how hot it is outside, which is something that we're starting this year. The second is our connected packaging. Through scanning our QR codes, you're able to access interesting and fun summer experiences. So that digital priority continues to be really important for us. Then we have live experiences. For a brand to own summer, we have to be in the places where summer is at its peak, and that includes music festivals, and beaches. So, we do a lot of taking over beaches and creating experiences in places like Southeast Asia, Latin America, anywhere where the geography lends itself to activations and other times we participate in music events and create experiences separately. So live experiences is a really big part of our plan. And then the third thing that's really important is, we know that people and artists have loyal fan bases and it's a great opportunity for us to always be looking at who are the artists, the creators, who embody the brand values, and also allow us to connect with new fan bases that we weren't connecting with before?

When you choose the creators to partner with – what are you looking for and how did you identify them?

Sprite is a brand born and shaped through counter culture. So, originality is really important. The second thing is for someone to embody the Sprite values to be bold, progressive, and authentic. These are really important themes for us as well. And then, of course, having scale and having loyal fan bases that we can engage with and hopefully bring something of value too. That's also really important. So that's usually the filter that we look through when we partner with someone.

Continuing the theme of partnerships - what makes a good agency partner?

Coca-Cola as a company, and then definitely the Sprite brand, is in a great partnership with WPP Open X. I can share some of the things that I look for in a great agency partner. Number one is to continue pushing us in terms of being innovative… Innovation is key. The second thing is speed and a pulse on the outside world, because especially youth culture is constantly evolving. It's always changing.

A few years back, we were talking about the activating the Metaverse. Now it's AI or there are constantly other emerging spaces, so we look for a partner that's able to move at the speed of culture and therefore bring ideas that are relevant and powerful today. Of course, collaboration is super important. And last but, but not least, when working on a brand of this scale, of this legacy and of this growth potential, having a partner that has that global presence, has that scale as well, and can also unlock global activations while matching our local depth, which the WPP Open X model does is key.

Coca-Cola is at the forefront as a brand in terms of how it's been exploring using AI creatively. What was that meant for Sprite? Have you been introducing it into the brand at all?

I think I have to say, ‘stay tuned’. But just to give you a sense of how we have used AI as a company, and what I think shouldn't surprise you to see in the future is that we use AI in daily practices for insights and better intelligence, deeper intelligence. And that is something that we are leveraging for the Sprite brand as well. We have used AI in the past for product innovation, and then, of course, we use AI to curate creative experiences for our fans where they can have more engagement, real-time with our brands.

What frustrates you most as a marketer?

Well, I'm a pretty optimistic person, so I wouldn't say this frustrates me. I'd say something that makes me restless in a good way is that the world around us moves extremely fast, and it's being redefined by how younger consumers, Gen Z consumers, young Millennials, expect to engage with brands, expect to process and engage with content. So that's constantly pushing us to transform, to reinvent, and learn and unlearn. So, that's keeping us on our toes. The outside world and our fans keep us on our toes, for sure. So that's something that I think about constantly - are we being fresh enough? Are we reinventing how we engage based on what our consumers expect from us? Number one and number two is, I have an obsession for growth, and I think about the incredible upside that we have for growth. I often feel like we can't move fast enough. We can't be excellent enough. So, I think that’s something else that is exciting, but it's not frustrating.

What else excites you about the future?

On the brand, it's the reality in numbers and where the future is going. The room for growth is huge, so we've set our ambitions very high. We're not looking for incremental growth. We're looking for transformational growth on a brand that's already huge and iconic. So that excites me a lot because when we as a team are in a mindset of transformational growth, we match our actions to our ambitions. That's a very exciting place to be, on any brand, on any business, and then on the future of marketing

I also think that the rapid evolutions in the digital space is going to be key, and our ability to evolve, transform, be agile, and then at the same time, really understanding how we can meaningfully and differently engage with our fans is in live experiences especially, and by also surrendering some of the creative control that we sometimes hold over our brands, I think is going to be key.