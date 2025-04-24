Make Mine a Vodka and Coke: Coca-Cola's alcohol ready-to-drink plans

Mariana Branco, senior director, alcohol ready-to-drink (ARTD) category lead Europe OU for Coca-Cola, talks about the brand's recent experiences in entering the ARTD sector and its agency partnership.

Why is Coca-Cola bringing its brand values to the ARTD sector?

It has always been important to us to offer a wide range of beverages that suit different tastes and occasions. This now includes a portfolio of alcohol ready-to-drink beverages. The ARTD category has evolved in recent years as adult consumers look for alternatives to traditional drinks such as beer, wine and spirits, and we are well placed to compete in this category. We have extensive know-how in flavour innovation and responsible brand-building, and we have a strong network of best-in-class bottling, trade, and retail partners. Adding ARTDs to our portfolio offers growth opportunities for the business and more choice for our customers and consumers.

How has that evolved since entry into the space in 2018? What can we expect from 2025?

Although the category has experienced strong growth in recent years, ARTDs have been around for two decades in some markets. What is different today is that ARTDs are premiumizing and maturing – and there is a lot more variety and choice, which is exciting. And we expect that to continue. ARTDs are becoming a genuine alternative to traditional alcohol categories such as beer or wine, with flavour and convenience being large drivers of consumption. For 2025, we’re confident in the current portfolio which includes consumer-centric brands such as Jack & Coke, Absolut Vodka & Sprite, and Bacardi & Coke. These products meet the demand for low alcohol beverages using brands that adult consumers know, love, and trust – and we're excited about growing our brands with partners. As for the future, we continuously monitor consumer trends to evaluate what is the right proposition for us in the marketplace.

How has the partnership with WPP helped evolve the marketing of ARTD Coca-Cola products?

The partnership has brought a host of benefits to the pioneering work on ARTDs inside the Coca-Cola System. The OpenX teams provide additional expertise and insight on a category that is relatively new to us, not to mention providing end-to-end capabilities across creative, media, insights, and data. Ultimately, it has allowed us to co-create more seamless, consumer-centric experiences. And that is what it is all about – the consumer. Of course, WPP also gives operational effectiveness while enabling us to tap into a global pool of agencies and experts, with a broad range of skillsets.

What are the core channels that prove most effective in this space?

Our goal is to create engaging and seamless, consumer-centric experiences. And for that there isn’t just one channel we focus on, but an ecosystem that are integrated and become holistic E2E plans where the consumer can have a product experience, live events experiences, digital experiences and retail shopper experiences.

How has it identified the partnerships it has in place so far - for example with Jack Daniel’s?

We always develop our portfolio to be consumer-centric. This means we aim to offer drinks, flavours, and brands that consumers know and love. When it comes to ARTDs, we have partnered with globally iconic spirits brands to produce drinks that we know consumers want – and in some cases already have as part of their repertoire. Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola is a world-famous bar-call and an iconic mixed drink can now be enjoyed conveniently at home or with friends in a pre-mixed format. The idea started with the consumer – and that is how we will continue to develop the portfolio, always with the consumer in mind.