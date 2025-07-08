Philadelphia and New York Bakery Inspire the UK to Build the Perfect Brunch Bagel

Bansi Mehta, Junior Brand Manager at Mondelez UK: “We’ve had this idea in the works for a while and are so excited to see it come to life. It’s a brilliant way to show Philadelphia as the ultimate friend in everyone’s fridge for any occasion. I also couldn’t think of a more natural partnership than with New York Bakery - a match made in bagel heaven!”

Hayley Sosnovik, Brand Consultant at New York Bakery: “Brunch and bagels go hand-in-hand, so partnering with Philadelphia is a natural fit. New York Bakery prides itself on offering customers authentic bagels that are boiled and stone baked for great taste and texture – chewy on the outside and soft in the middle. Together, we’re bringing a taste of New York deli culture to UK brunch tables, inspiring bold flavours in fun, fresh ways. This campaign celebrates the versatility and convenience of creating bagels that elevate the brunch occasion.”

Sam Cartmell, Deputy ECD, Ogilvy UK: “In one of our biggest campaigns for Philadelphia so far, we’re building on our You’ve Got a Friend in Philly platform by bringing two iconic brands together like old friends. We've also put supermarkets at the heart of the rollout so we can inspire consumers to think about what they really want for brunch - and ensure Philadelphia and New York Bakery are front of mind when they do. Brunch is trending, bagels are trending and consumers of all ages are turning to social media creators for food inspiration. We’ve partnered with influencers to create fun, shareable bagel ideas that showcase Philly as the ultimate brunch friend across multiple channels.”