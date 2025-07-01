My Creative Life
Ogilvy's Johnny Watters on Soundtracks, Podcasts and Lego
The ECD for Ogilvy UK and creative lead at Ogilvy One UK shares his three biggest inspirations
01 July 2025
Original Soundtracks
I have pretty eclectic taste in music, but if there’s one genre I turn to for inspiration, it’s soundtracks. I think it stems from being a copywriter. Anything without lyrics is great to write to. But beyond EDM or pure classical, original soundtracks offer something more. Sure, they help set the vibe for the writing, but they’re also a masterclass in narrative structure. The rhythm. The pacing. How simple thematics tie together vivid emotional landscapes across hours and hours of story. It’s end to end – the kind of creativity that appeals to me on a personal and professional level.
And it’s not just movies. It’s TV. Gaming. Epic storytelling beyond words. From Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori’s heart-wrenching yet epic Halo3 suite, to Ludwig Göransson’s mindboggling Mandalorian score. Current obsession: The soundtrack to Hulu’s Paradise by the wonderful Siddhartha Khosla. If that’s not in my 2025 Spotify Wrapped, I’ll be flabbergasted.
No Such Thing As A Fish
I could’ve probably summed this section up as "weird facts". But nowhere really nails it like 'No Such Thing As A Fish'. Hosted by the researchers behind QI, each week they share the most interesting facts they've found in the previous seven days. Such as the fact that in scientific terms, there really is no such thing as a fish.
It's the magpie-like curiosity that appeals. Especially when coming with the authority of professional researchers. One recent episode explored the origins of BBQs, Daniel Day Lewis' right foot, and why WW1 French newspapers were banned from mentioning a meeting between a former First Lady and a wild ape.
At heart, Fish is an endless quest for more interesting knowledge, and it’s at its best when debunking the accepted wisdom. After all, good briefs tell you something new. The best briefs reframe something you thought you already knew.
Lego Ideas
Lego was a lockdown thing. Amidst the uncertainty and weirdness, a half-forgotten childhood pursuit suddenly took on new meaning as a source of mindfulness. And what started with one set (75244 for the deeply interested) has grown exponentially into a home office overrun with the stuff.
But it’s not just the bricks - it’s the business. And Lego Ideas in particular. It’s a bit like Kickstarter. Lego fans create sets they’d love to see for real, and the community vote. Ideas with over 10,000 votes go before the Lego team to determine feasibility. And if the set goes ahead, the creator not only gets a payout, but also gets to see their own creation on Lego shelves the world over.
Successful Lego Ideas range from Van Gogh’s Starry Night to the Pixar’s Luxo Jr lamp, from The Beatles Yellow Submarine to Dunder Mifflin itself. It’s an incredible showcase for the endless creative (and commercial) potential of Lego. And proof that starting with the same building blocks should never mean ending with the same ideas.