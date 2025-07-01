Ogilvy's Johnny Watters on Soundtracks, Podcasts and Lego

No Such Thing As A Fish

I could’ve probably summed this section up as "weird facts". But nowhere really nails it like 'No Such Thing As A Fish'. Hosted by the researchers behind QI, each week they share the most interesting facts they've found in the previous seven days. Such as the fact that in scientific terms, there really is no such thing as a fish.

It's the magpie-like curiosity that appeals. Especially when coming with the authority of professional researchers. One recent episode explored the origins of BBQs, Daniel Day Lewis' right foot, and why WW1 French newspapers were banned from mentioning a meeting between a former First Lady and a wild ape.

At heart, Fish is an endless quest for more interesting knowledge, and it’s at its best when debunking the accepted wisdom. After all, good briefs tell you something new. The best briefs reframe something you thought you already knew.