Meanders, Curations and Performances Creatively Fulfill GroupM's head of Design

Exhibitions- Curation

Living in London, I feel fortunate to have so many excellent exhibitions on my doorstep. While the content is often fascinating, it's the design of these exhibitions that I’m really into. I'm drawn to the curation, the use of space, the lighting, and the materials chosen for displays.

My Design Museum membership has paid for itself lately. Recently, I visited the Barbie and Tim Burton exhibitions, and both were masterclasses in storytelling through design. The level of detail in their execution was exceptional.

Rather than the space overall, I often snap photos of the subtle design elements – a unique typeface, a perfectly placed spotlight, the tactile quality of a display material. It’s like my own little Pinterest moodboard of things I like.

I revisit my collection to remind me of the craft of thoughtful design - how much little details make a different, particularly at work when we're thinking up narratives for pitch theatre.