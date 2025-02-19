My Creative Life
Meanders, Curations and Performances Creatively Fulfill GroupM's head of Design
Daryl Percival outlines three things that regularly inspire him outside of his work
19 February 2025
Exhibitions- Curation
Living in London, I feel fortunate to have so many excellent exhibitions on my doorstep. While the content is often fascinating, it's the design of these exhibitions that I’m really into. I'm drawn to the curation, the use of space, the lighting, and the materials chosen for displays.
My Design Museum membership has paid for itself lately. Recently, I visited the Barbie and Tim Burton exhibitions, and both were masterclasses in storytelling through design. The level of detail in their execution was exceptional.
Rather than the space overall, I often snap photos of the subtle design elements – a unique typeface, a perfectly placed spotlight, the tactile quality of a display material. It’s like my own little Pinterest moodboard of things I like.
I revisit my collection to remind me of the craft of thoughtful design - how much little details make a different, particularly at work when we're thinking up narratives for pitch theatre.
Flâneuring
Back at uni, my lecturer dropped this piece of advice which has stuck with me ever since: 'Become a flâneur wherever you go.'
It’s all about aimless wandering to intentionally soak up the vibe of different places.
Moving to London for university was a leap away from the slow pace of my earlier village life; the sheer scale of city life was a bit of a shock. The Tube, its hordes of people and baffling network was slightly terrifying. So I found comfort in exploring on foot or by bike, enjoying the slower pace and really taking in my surroundings.
I still find flâneuring around town a brilliant way to unwind. I love wandering without a plan, phone away, and letting the sights and sounds fill my senses. Overheard conversations, some very interesting characters and the little details of my surroundings are sources of inspiration.
Performance Art
My partner is a performer - it’s how we met – at one of Punchdrunk's amazing shows. With its open worlds ‘choose your own adventure’ and unexpected one to one performances (a mini-show in itself where audiences are taken on their own journey), it was unlike anything I'd ever experienced. Since then, his passion for performance has become my own and I'm hooked on live art. He's opened my eyes to a whole different world of creativity. It inspires me to see the world differently, to embrace the unexpected, and to find joy in the beautiful chaos of life.
Daryl Percival is head of design for GroupM