Inside the EssenceMediacom campaign for eBay and Vogue's Timeless Collaboration

EssenceMediacom has concepted a new campaign for eBay that was produced by Vogue to champion sustainability in the fashion industry.

Fast fashion contributes to 92 million tons of textile waste every year, which is more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. With such alarming numbers, eBay, one of the largest online marketplaces and home to millions of authenticated pre-owned, vintage and rare fashion pieces, wanted to encourage people to shop circular.

The idea was to revive an archival Vogue shoot from the past and recreate it today, sourcing the exact same vintage accessories from eBay.

EssenceMediacom scoured through over 100 years of Vogue archives and landed on one of the most famous Vogue shots, with the most timeless model; Twiggy.

EssenceMediacom invited Twiggy back to Vogue to recreate her iconic Vogue photoshoot from 1967, 56 years later…with the exact same vintage, and pre-owned luxury accessories from eBay.

Twiggy’s recreated Vogue image appears as a double page spread in the current US and British Vogue magazine October 2023 editions. On the left, we reprinted the original archive image from 1967 and, on the right, we printed today’s recreation. Vintage lovers will recognize the Louis Vuitton papillon bag, the Vacheron Constantin Watch and the Tiffany chains.