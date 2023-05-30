Sky Bet brings 3D advertising to Wembley for the English Football League

The creative reflected the match day result in real time, changing to depict the winning teams’ logo and colours as soon as the final whistle blew to provide a bespoke backdrop to the celebrations of the fans pouring out of the stadium.

Culminating at Wembley Stadium, the Sky Bet Out of Home campaign followed fans throughout their journey to the final, creating an extensive and impactful matchday experience.

Starting from the teams’ hometowns, the creatives saw the fans off and welcomed them as they arrived at key train and underground stations in London. Fans driving to Wembley could also spot roadside adverts along their routes and at service stations, where club coach trips were likely to stop.

Also, the winning team’s supporters enjoyed celebratory creatives that appeared in their hometown post-match.

The hero site at Wembley Boxpark, which thousands of fans pass before and after games, is at the heart of the activity, living and breathing the match day experience.

The creative reflected pre-game excitement, enabling supporters of both teams to tap into the matchday spirit once the match finished, to enhance the euphoria and give fans a great send-off.

The campaign celebrates ten years of Sky Bet’s EFL sponsorship and is its first 3D activation. The high-impact media plan was booked by EssenceMediacom, Sky Bet’s new media agency. EssenceMediacom played a key role in bringing the campaign to the fans, using its expertise to identify and secure the best sites to target along the fan journey, and working closely with the production team to help ensure testing of the creatives and organising content capture.

Leigh Peacock-Goodwin, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Sky Bet, said about the campaign: “This high-impact creative is an exciting milestone in our ten-year sponsorship of the EFL. We’re proud to be the first to bring a 3D OOH experience to Boxpark and add a finishing touch to, what is already, an incredible matchday experience for football fans. By offering this reactive real-time creative, we’re able to share those moments that really matter to our audiences, and position ourselves as a brand that understands what football is all about.”

Hannah Cooper, OOH Director, EssenceMediacom, commented: “Getting Sky Bet to the heart of the action was integral to the media plan, and Boxpark is the perfect spot to unveil the eye-catching 3D creative which brings the whole OOH campaign together. As the first brand to leverage the possibilities of 3D at this site, Sky Bet is re-inventing what the visual match day experience looks like, and we are excited to help drive these breakthroughs for our clients.”

Mike Smith, CEO at OPEN Media, said: “In what’s been a campaign of firsts, we are delighted to have worked in partnership with Sky Bet to celebrate the milestone 10 year partnership between Sky Bet and the EFL. As OPEN Media’s first ever 3D Perspective campaign to be activated on our Wembley Boxpark site, the campaign further exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering media innovation, while strengthening our association with prominent sporting events and cultural moments”