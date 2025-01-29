independent publishing, nights out and Theatre: This Is Paul Hewitt's Creative Life

magCulture store in Islington

In the most unsuspecting place nestled between Angel and Farringdon is my favourite store in London – filled with independent magazines. As independent voices on social get eaten up by algorithms, independent magazines are where real cultural thinkers are born. It’s the ultimate act of rebellion against our cultural digital prison. Spend an hour in here, cleanse your eyeballs with stunning editorial design, come out a hundred pounds poorer but a million dollars richer in proper culture. And an idea of how to make the digital world a better place.

Paul Hewitt is executive creative director at That Lot, part of The Weber Shandwick Collective.