Dog Walks, Pizza Hut and Art Influencers - The Inspirations of Nelson Bostock's Creative Lead

Pizza Hut

This might seem an odd choice, but stick with me here. My dad was a food technologist for Pizza Hut when I was a kid and when I was probably about 11 or 12 years old he pulled my sister and I out of school for the day. We headed to Whipsnade Zoo and surrounded by a bunch of the R&D team we spent a whole day brainstorming new ideas for the menu.

I remember lots of flipboards and sweets, doodling on the tablecloths and getting to dream up completely wild pizza concoctions. I’m pretty sure I came up with a Pizza inspired by Willy Wonka’s full meal chewing gum, where every quarter was a different part of the meal – you had your starter, main and of course two different pudding flavoured quarters.

That was my first experience of corporate brainstorming, and I loved it. It’s something that sticks with me in every brainstorm – trying to recreate that sense of play and not getting stuck on a thought being good or bad but just letting ideas flow.