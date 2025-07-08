INEOS Grenadier Tells Jaguar Landrover ‘Let’s Take This Outside’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s original brief for the boot of the vehicle was that it must be able to fit either three sheep or one euro pallet. The hero execution showcases this, with the line “Others measure in litres”. In another execution, reading “The proof is in the playground”, children demonstrate the Grenadier’s adventurous spirit by using it as a climbing frame.

Two flamingos are also shown peering out of the safari windows, accompanied by the message “Some things are worth sticking your neck out for” – being a reminder that the INEOS Grenadier was built to add feeling into driving - which means sticking your head out of the window and feeling the wind in your hair.

Jonathan Hill, Chief Marketing Officer at INEOS, said: “This campaign is all about showing the INEOS Grenadier as a serious challenger in the 4x4 market whilst entertaining our audience and teasing out the Grenadier’s points of difference. We’re thankful to Wonderhood who have brought to life these differences in a witty and engaging way reminding the sector what real capability looks like.”

Jennifer Ashton and Oliver Short, Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios, said: “In our latest instalment of the campaign, we showcase the Grenadier’s distinct features, in a distinctly Grenadier way. Unlike other ‘soft-road’ brands out there, Grenadier is built to be unpolished, un-chammied and unmistakably caked in mud. And who better to prove that than sheep… and flamingos?”

The campaign will run across Meta, YouTube and Reddit, with media planning and buying by Wavemaker.