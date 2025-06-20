The British Skin Foundation Presents 'Burning Billboard'

Using Ocean’s live data feed technology, and API and data from weather sensors, the individual DOOH screens are updated with the exact UV level in that location in real time every second.

Starting out with beautifully shot, close ups of healthy skin types and tones, the higher the UV exposure, the more the skin begins to change, burn and eventually blister in real time.

This organic, visual effect was achieved by collaborating with a dermatologist and a technical team at The Gardening.club who developed an AI model trained to produce realistic depictions of sun damage within just a few hours of unprotected UV exposure.

This being new territory for all partners, the process was one of exploration and discovery.

Tomas Roope, AI technologist and creative director at The Gardening.club, explained: “Beginning with studio-captured images of healthy, undamaged skin, we worked closely with a dermatologist to create keyframes illustrating each stage of sun damage. Then, using other AI tools, we generated thousands of interpolated frames to illustrate how unprotected skin is damaged by exposure to the sun.”

Scannable QR codes then direct viewers to a British Skin Foundation website offering sun lovers expert advice on how to better protect themselves.

Stacey Bird, executive creative director at Wonderhood Studios, said: “This project has been an epic effort from everyone involved. Tad and Indie’s initial idea was so simple and powerful. It’s been fascinating to bring it to life with the power of AI combined with expert human knowledge of the effects of UV on skin types. We’re hoping the campaign will remind Brits that we still need sun protection, even if we think we don’t ever see the sun.”

Lisa Bickerstaffe, head of communications at the British Skin Foundation, said: “The Burnable Billboard provides the public with a powerful visual representation of the harm UV rays can inflict on the skin, even in the UK climate. At the British Skin Foundation, we’re committed to shifting the often-casual mindset around sun safety, that can lead to life threatening conditions such as melanoma skin cancer. By presenting scientific information in such an innovative and creative way, we are able to educate and inform the public on the importance of protecting their skin.”

Ocean Outdoor head of marketing Jennifer Bell said: “There is a purity to this idea. It is well thought through and location specific, giving it a valuable, personal relevance to OOH audiences in each vicinity. Our competition judges liked the fact that it happens over a period of time, giving the charity a realistic chance to land a powerful message.”

