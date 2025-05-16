Three Brings Glow To The Nation
Created by Wonderhood Studios, the firm celebrates the everyday wins of its reward scheme
16 May 2025
Today sees the launch of Three UK’s latest integrated campaign ‘Glow’, created to champion the everyday wins that come with being a Three customer.
The brand campaign brings to life that people experience a real, tangible ‘glow’ when they redeem special offers and rewards, available from Three – including discounted coffee and cinema tickets, plus the option to upgrade to the latest handset anytime during their contract.
Developed by Wonderhood Studios and directed by Marie Shuller, the ad opens at a bus stop, where a mysterious warm light suddenly dazzles everyone. As onlookers shield their eyes in disbelief, we meet Amy, a Three customer, who radiates a captivating glow after redeeming her £1 coffee with her Three+ rewards app. Her luminous presence turns heads wherever she goes, inspiring others to join Three and enjoy the same benefits.
The ad was shot in Walthamstow Village and features a soundtrack which has been exclusively composed for the campaign. The ad also features a teaser cameo of TikTok comedy star and actor Henry Rowley, who will be working with the mobile network on a forthcoming social media campaign.
‘Glow’ premieres on TV today across UK channels and has a multi-channel strategy with a mix of AV, OOH, DOOH and radio, alongside integrating Three’s own channels, including retail stores, social media, customer and internal communications. With each channel amplifying the campaign’s core message - demonstrating the joyous feeling from being a Three customer.
Andrew Foy, Director of New Products and Propositions at Three UK, said: “At Three, we understand that the little things can make a real difference. Whether that’s getting your hands on the hottest gig tickets, upgrading to the latest phone, or simply picking up your favourite coffee for just £1. We’re proud to offer our customers everyday benefits and rewards, creating feel-good moments designed to brighten their day and leave a lasting glow.”
Aidan McClure, CCO at Wonderhood Studios, said: “‘Life Needs a Big Network’ has always been about elevating its customers’ everyday relatable behaviours. This is the next chapter, which captures that slightly smug glowy feeling that Three customers get when they bag yet another deal.”
Media planning for ‘Glow’ has been implemented by Zenith Media, whilst social content was created by Three’s in-house agency Generation and Wonderhood Studios. Generation also delivered the content across Three’s owned channels, including retail, customer and internal communications.
Credits
Three UK:
Director of New Products & Propositions - Andrew Foy
Head of Performance Marketing & Planning - Deirdre Tippen
Senior Marketing Manager - Natalie Goodall
Marketing Specialist - Angie Ebanks
Executive Creative Director, Generation - Ben Walker
Creative Director, Generation - Julia Doyle
Design Lead, Generation - Tristan Povey
Account Management Lead, Generation - Bea Clarke
Senior Account Director, Generation - Charlie Pullan
Retail Lead, Generation - Kayleigh Long
Production Head, Generation - Ross Bennet
Wonderhood Studios:
Chief Creative Officer - Aidan McClure
Executive Creative Directors - Stacey Bird & Jack Croft
Creative Director - Mark Slack
Creatives - India Penny & Tad Buxton
Chief Experience Officer: Caroline Parkes
Head of Strategy - Joe Harris
Strategy Director - Rob Jennings
Business Director - Andrew Wright
Account Director - Tara Lidstone
Account Manager - Sri Sai Mahendrasigamani & Minna Griffiths
Agency Producers - Alice Konstam & Henry Davies
Photographer - Tonje Thilesen – DmB Represents
Director / Production Co - Marie Shuller – RSA
Producer - Lexie Mullins - DmB Represents & Nancy Ryan – RSA
Editor - Marie Shuller
Post Production - Absolute Post & Jam Imaging - Retouching & Wonderhood Design
Sound Design - Wake The Town - Music & 750mph
DoP - Franklin Dow - RSA DoP - Franklin Dow - RSA
Other:
Zenith Media: Media planning and buying
Headland: Corporate Communications agency