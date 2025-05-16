Three Brings Glow To The Nation

Today sees the launch of Three UK’s latest integrated campaign ‘Glow’, created to champion the everyday wins that come with being a Three customer.

The brand campaign brings to life that people experience a real, tangible ‘glow’ when they redeem special offers and rewards, available from Three – including discounted coffee and cinema tickets, plus the option to upgrade to the latest handset anytime during their contract.

Developed by Wonderhood Studios and directed by Marie Shuller, the ad opens at a bus stop, where a mysterious warm light suddenly dazzles everyone. As onlookers shield their eyes in disbelief, we meet Amy, a Three customer, who radiates a captivating glow after redeeming her £1 coffee with her Three+ rewards app. Her luminous presence turns heads wherever she goes, inspiring others to join Three and enjoy the same benefits.

The ad was shot in Walthamstow Village and features a soundtrack which has been exclusively composed for the campaign. The ad also features a teaser cameo of TikTok comedy star and actor Henry Rowley, who will be working with the mobile network on a forthcoming social media campaign.