From Peacocks to Festivals - Caroline Parkes Seeks Out the colour

Maximalism as a mindset

I describe myself as a maximalist, and I genuinely believe it influences how I think as a strategist. My home is full of birds, bold colours, and eclectic objects. I wear colour, paint with it, and even use it to think. My Instagram handle is @colorpopcaro for a reason. This love of visual and conceptual abundance feeds directly into how I work—I’m drawn to mixing references, smashing ideas together, and seeing what unexpected combinations spark something new. In strategy, that often means pulling in surprising cultural cues or applying insights from art, music, or even furniture design to solve marketing challenges. I’m not about uniformity or safe bets—I like a smorgasbord approach that reflects the messiness and vibrancy of real life. I have my own website and the first the first thing you'll see on it is ‘Life's too short for beige’. So I, I believe in finding the colour in things and finding interest.