Meet The CEO: Wonderhood Studios' Alex Best

There’s a clarity of intent at Wonderhood Studios. An instinct to entertain, not just to communicate. A creative confidence that comes from the belief that the best ideas make you feel, and the best advertising is entertaining.

That simple idea sits at the heart of how CEO Alex Best thinks about creativity. "We don’t begin with a message or a media plan,” he says. “We begin with a feeling. If it doesn’t engage or entertain, why would anyone care?"

It’s not a rejection of strategy, it’s a recalibration of what strategy is for. Attention isn’t owed. It’s earned. And in a world saturated with noise, entertainment isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s the only door in. “The best advertising is entertaining,” Best adds, citing Walt Disney: ‘I would rather entertain and hope that people learned something than educate people and hope they were entertained.’ It’s a line that quietly defines Wonderhood’s worldview.

From ideas to impact: A business model that works

If other agencies are still tinkering with integration, Wonderhood has already built it in. But Best is quick to point out that the studio model, where ideas fluidly move between advertising, content, and entertainment, isn’t the magic trick in itself. “It’s the thinking behind it that matters,” he says. “We’ve built a place where the best idea wins. That forces us to stay sharp, with no format as the default.”

That ethos, and its results, are helping attract ambitious clients. Earlier this year, Waitrose handed Wonderhood its summer campaign, moving away from its exclusive relationship with Saatchi & Saatchi. It marked a clear shift in the supermarket’s creative strategy, favouring flexibility and fresh energy.