Waitrose Campaign Tells Consumers to 'Let Your Summer Side Out'

James Rafter and Myles Vincent, Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios, have created a se lection of relatable summer food moments brought to life by photographer Lizzie Mayson.

Sumptuous, sun-drenched images show tasty summer meals and seasonal dishes from the Waitrose summer range with phrases designed to inspire customers such as ‘Weekend BBQs start at 9am’ and ‘You were never going to “just bring crisps.’’ These moments reflect the delicious flexibility of summer living, socialising and eating, drawn from insights from the retailer’s food-loving audience.

Nathan Ansell, Chief Customer Officer, Waitrose said: “Summer is for letting your hair down and enjoying the spontaneous side of food, which is why we’ve developed a campaign and range of products designed to inspire and enable our customers to do just that. From sparking ideas for interesting flavour combinations to providing quality ingredients to make impromptu summer get-togethers full of delicacies to explore and remember, Waitrose is the perfect partner for food discovery this summer.”

Jack Croft and Stacey Bird, Executive Creative Directors at Wonderhood Studios added: “We’ve really let our summer side out on this project with Waitrose. Dreamy, blended food photography paired together with summer food lover-y insights capture the spirit of the season.”

The campaign will run from June 4th and throughout the summer across the UK via targeted, data driven contextual messaging across radio, print, digital and social supporting impactful large format out of home. Media planning and buying was handled by MG OMD.

Gerry Ridgway, Executive Director at MG OMD said “We worked closely with Waitrose to showcase their delicious new summer range. We delivered a media approach to drive action and hero these products in an impactful way to ensure Waitrose will stand out and fully embody ‘Letting your summer side out’.

