Dinner Reinvented: Ben’s Original Serves Up a Fresh New Look with T&P
Ben's Original reaffirms its mission to provide tasty meals that bring people together
10 July 2025
Ben's Original, proudly part of Mars and a trusted name in kitchens worldwide, today launched its new global brand platform, "Keep It Original”, with T&P. The new creative platform is a celebration of the authenticity and reliability that the Ben's Original brand has delivered for generations, encouraging consumers to embrace their originality.
Keeping It Original with Ben’s Original Mealtime Staples
The inaugural campaign under the "Keep It Original" platform will spotlight the iconic, universally loved Ben’s Original household essential: ready to heat rice. This 360 campaign in partnership with WPP Media will first launch in the US and on digital platforms with a television commercial (TVC), online video and social media content. The TVC uses a dynamic camera tracking technique, symbolizing life's constant motion, and features the dinner table as a central theme, where the joys of life converge.
In today's world, consumers are seeking cultural anchors and trusted brands that offer reliable mealtime solutions without spending hours in the kitchen, with 48% of people in the U.S. spending fewer than 15 minutes daily preparing dinner. Ben's Original addresses this need with "Keep It Original," emphasising the brand's consistent quality, convenience, and ability to unite people around the dinner table.
The campaign TVC and accompanying creative assets feature individuals and families enjoying Ben's Original in daily life, showcasing Ben’s Original as the ultimate solution to delicious, flavorful meals, wherever life takes you. And to truly demonstrate Ben’s Original brand purpose, the brand used real people instead of actors in the campaign with relatable scenes inspired by their own life experiences.
"We are incredibly proud to launch 'Keep It Original' with a campaign that truly embodies the spirit of Ben's Original as a brand that brings people together over shared mealtimes," said Matt Graham, Global CMO, Mars Food & Nutrition. "This platform celebrates the brand's heritage, while addressing the needs of today's busy consumers who are looking for tasty, accessible, and healthy meal solutions from brands they trust." Kareem Shuhaibar, Global Creative Director at T&P, added, "Creating the 'Keep It Original' brand platform has been an exciting journey. We're proud to have developed a campaign that delivers on the Ben's Original legacy, highlighting the brand's ability to bring simple moments of happiness to all, no matter who they are or what they're doing."
“We are excited to bring the new creative platform to life through our strategic media partnerships, incorporating innovations across Social and using contextually relevant placements to deliver our evolved audience approach.” Clare Redshaw-Farrow, Global Segment Lead, WPP Media Alongside its new brand platform, Ben’s Original is introducing an evolved brand identity created by global branding agency JKR. The updated identity will be used to create a more consistent, distinctive and recognizable brand experience. Together, these changes help show what the brand stands for—good food, real ingredients, and a sense of community.
Brand Legacy and Future Direction
For generations, Ben's Original has been a trusted name in kitchens across the globe, offering a wide range of convenient and tasty rice products. With the "Keep It Original" brand platform, Ben's Original reaffirms its commitment to providing simple, tasty meals that bring people together, while embracing the authenticity and individuality of its consumers. The platform is designed to be both enduring and adaptable so that it resonates with consumers for years to come.
The "Keep It Original" TVC will first be broadcast on major US television networks and online video platforms starting this month. The campaign will then roll out in other markets globally, including Canada in August, followed by the UK, other markets across Europe, and Australia through 2026.
To learn more, explore products, and get recipe inspiration, visit BensOriginal.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest. Watch the campaign here:
Mars Ben’s Original Kitchen & Apartment https://youtu.be/NHuj8CBk8sw
Mars Ben’s Original Kitchen & Camping https://youtu.be/pIyvImr_NTM
CREDITS
Client: Aman Matharu
Senior Client: Anja Spielmann
Agency: T&P
Global Creative Director: Kareem Shuhaibar
Art Director: Hemi Patel
Copywriter: Fred Barber
Chief Strategy Officer: Oliver Egan
Planning Director: Alex Dobson
Planner: Anna Lilley
Client Lead: Benedict Pringle
Business Director: Stephanie Swan
Account Director: Lizzy Day
Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely
Senior Producer: Joseph Tomlinson
Senior Producer: Holly Simmons
Junior Integrated Producer: Luc MacMahon
Production Company: Chief
Director: Olivier Richomme
Executive Producer: Colin Offland
Producer: Cris Mudge
Production Manager: Billy Offland
Director of Photography: Morgan Sinclair
Post Production: Chief
Senior Post Producer: Greg Baldwin
Offline Editors: Zach Pridding/Kate King/Conor Grehan
Online Editor: Paul Willis
VFX Supervisor: Jack Lynch
VFX Artists: Prateek Mathur/Dylan Millar
Colour: No. 8
Colourist: Matt Turner
Colour Producer: Ollie Ireland
Audio Post Production: The Sound Viking
Sound Engineer: Tom Heddy