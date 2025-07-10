Dinner Reinvented: Ben’s Original Serves Up a Fresh New Look with T&P

Keeping It Original with Ben’s Original Mealtime Staples

The inaugural campaign under the "Keep It Original" platform will spotlight the iconic, universally loved Ben’s Original household essential: ready to heat rice. This 360 campaign in partnership with WPP Media will first launch in the US and on digital platforms with a television commercial (TVC), online video and social media content. The TVC uses a dynamic camera tracking technique, symbolizing life's constant motion, and features the dinner table as a central theme, where the joys of life converge.

In today's world, consumers are seeking cultural anchors and trusted brands that offer reliable mealtime solutions without spending hours in the kitchen, with 48% of people in the U.S. spending fewer than 15 minutes daily preparing dinner. Ben's Original addresses this need with "Keep It Original," emphasising the brand's consistent quality, convenience, and ability to unite people around the dinner table.

The campaign TVC and accompanying creative assets feature individuals and families enjoying Ben's Original in daily life, showcasing Ben’s Original as the ultimate solution to delicious, flavorful meals, wherever life takes you. And to truly demonstrate Ben’s Original brand purpose, the brand used real people instead of actors in the campaign with relatable scenes inspired by their own life experiences.