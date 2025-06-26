In Darkness We Dare Tottenham Hotspur T&P

Tottenham Hotspur Unveils New 2025/26 Away Kit

Created by creative agency T&P, the work showcases its away colours for the season ahead

By Creative Salon

26 June 2025

Away from home is where footballers need to feel at their most fearless - and that’s exactly the mindset Tottenham Hotspur have dialled into for the launch of the new Nike away kit for the 2025/26 season.

To launch this streetwear-inspired football range, creative agency T&P partnered with the club to produce a high-energy campaign that sees players and fans “glitch" from the white home kit into the black away one — revealing their darker, more daring alter-egos.

The tagline “In Darkness We Dare” offers a playful yet powerful twist on Spurs’ iconic motto: “To Dare Is To Do.” After the club’s recent European breakthrough — ending a 17-year wait for silverware — the line lands with even more conviction.

At the centre of the campaign is a hero film directed by Vigillante’s Chris Ranson, featuring first-team stars, Dominic Solanke and Ella Morris during what appears to be a routine photoshoot at Hotspur Way — until they “glitch” into the new kit, transporting them to an intense away ground under the lights, referencing a season ahead in the Champions League.

Cameos from Djed Spence and Son Heung-min (donning his legendary black mask from the 2022 season) add extra attitude, as the film follows fans, dogs, and a few surprise guests experiencing the new away energy this kit gives them across Tottenham.

The whole film has a music-video feel with its own bespoke track ‘You Man’ produced by “Star One” with lyrics from Squad. A full-length version of the track will also be released on Spotify for fans to download. Previous “Star One” music act partners have included Ed Sheeran, Ashley Walters, D Double E and JME.

Quote from T&P Associate Creative Director, Ben Fallows: “As a Spurs fan myself, the moment I saw this black kit, I knew it would be an instant classic. All we needed to do was make it really stand for something. So, as it’s the exact opposite to the home shirt, we wanted to give players and away fans permission to adopt a different persona that’s more fearless - like a superpower to step into rival London grounds or hostile stadiums across Europe.”

“Star.One” quote: “Up the Spurs, Enjoyed this one!”

Credits:

Agency: T&P

Creative Director: James Fernandes

Associate Creative Director: Ben Fallows

Associate Creative Director: Matt Deacon

Strategy Lead: Ollie Fahey

Client Lead: Sarah White

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely

Senior Producer: Kieran Sadler

Producer: Dillon Palmer

Social Producer: Nick Drewett

Social Media & Content Content Creators: Eamon Ghdhban, Arnold Jorge, Matt Reece

Design Lead: Greg Fadden

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen

Junior Designer: Andra Cobuz

CG Artists & Retouchers: Richard Palmer, Tim Taylor

Production company: The Vigilantes Group

Director: Christopher Ranson

DOP: Tom Hole

Photographer: Will Cornelius

Producer: Ashley Whyte

Production Manager: Megan Markley

Exec Producer: Cal Gordon, Joe Elliott

Post House: Creep

Editor: Alex Hinx

Colourist: Caroline Morin

VFX: Hugo Rosado, Matt Ditko, Heriberto Penche, Rui Vega, Cory Christman

VFX Editor: Zoe Slater

Online: Brad Kelsey

Producer: Joe Bannister

VFX Coordinator: Emily White

Head of Production: Libby Orrett-George

Sound Design: Sounds Good Audio

Sound Designer: Martin Leitner

Music

Music Supervision: Wake The Town

Music Supervisors: Arnold Hattingh, Dave Bass

Original Track: Star.One, Squad, Wake the Town

