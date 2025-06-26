Tottenham Hotspur Unveils New 2025/26 Away Kit

Away from home is where footballers need to feel at their most fearless - and that’s exactly the mindset Tottenham Hotspur have dialled into for the launch of the new Nike away kit for the 2025/26 season.

To launch this streetwear-inspired football range, creative agency T&P partnered with the club to produce a high-energy campaign that sees players and fans “glitch" from the white home kit into the black away one — revealing their darker, more daring alter-egos.

The tagline “In Darkness We Dare” offers a playful yet powerful twist on Spurs’ iconic motto: “To Dare Is To Do.” After the club’s recent European breakthrough — ending a 17-year wait for silverware — the line lands with even more conviction.

At the centre of the campaign is a hero film directed by Vigillante’s Chris Ranson, featuring first-team stars, Dominic Solanke and Ella Morris during what appears to be a routine photoshoot at Hotspur Way — until they “glitch” into the new kit, transporting them to an intense away ground under the lights, referencing a season ahead in the Champions League.