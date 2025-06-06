Tracy Yaverbaun, General Manager, Times Media, said: “It is thanks to the continued support of our loyal subscribers that we can deliver trusted, quality journalism — reporting the facts with depth, clarity, and integrity. For 240 years, our correspondents have been on the ground, close to the story, and committed to uncovering the facts. Times change. The Times remains.”

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, Pulse Creative, added: “In the current era of fake news and misinformation, the campaign brings to life The Times and Sunday Times’ unique history of trusted journalism.”

The media was bought and executed by Pulse Creative in collaboration with The Times and Sunday Times' in-house marketing team. The campaign will be visible across video on demand, cinema, radio, out-of-home and social media.