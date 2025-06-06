T&P who fired first

Times Change. The Times Remains.

New work by T&P and VML's Pulse Creative celebrates the power of trusted journalism

By Creative Salon

06 June 2025

In an era of unprecedented change, where misinformation is rampant, The Times and Sunday Times have launched a new campaign that underscores their legacy of trusted journalism. Created by Pulse Creative (part of T&P and VML), the embedded agency for Times Media, as part of News UK, this powerful campaign explores The Times and

Sunday Times’ 240-year dedication to delivering the facts, with journalists reporting at the heart of events, both across the UK and

Tracy Yaverbaun, General Manager, Times Media, said: “It is thanks to the continued support of our loyal subscribers that we can deliver trusted, quality journalism — reporting the facts with depth, clarity, and integrity. For 240 years, our correspondents have been on the ground, close to the story, and committed to uncovering the facts. Times change. The Times remains.”

Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, Pulse Creative, added: “In the current era of fake news and misinformation, the campaign brings to life The Times and Sunday Times’ unique history of trusted journalism.”

The media was bought and executed by Pulse Creative in collaboration with The Times and Sunday Times' in-house marketing team. The campaign will be visible across video on demand, cinema, radio, out-of-home and social media.

  • Times T&P Crimea pic

    1/3

  • Times T&P Doomscroll

    2/3

  • Times Doomscroll Trump

    3/3

Times Media took home 13 awards at the prestigious Press Awards in London last month, including Daily Newspaper and Sunday Newspaper of the Year for The Times and Sunday Times - accolades they were also awarded last year. Whitehall Correspondent Gabriel Pogrund was rewarded with both Political Journalist of the Year and News Journalist of the Year for his investigative journalism and exclusive scoops.

Credits

Brand: The Times and Sunday Times

General Manager: Tracy Yaverbaun

Director of Customer Marketing: Sarah Thomson

Head of Marketing: Rachael Fielding

Senior Marketing Manager: Gina Liggins

Head of Media & Performance Marketing: Ashleigh Pring-Shambler

Senior Performance Marketing Manager: Will Bazen

Senior Performance Marketing Manager: Jiangping Li

Performance Marketing Manager: Laura Arias Puig

Performance Marketing Manager: Callum Chaplin

Agency: Pulse Creative

Agency Lead: Charmaine Murray

Executive Creative Director: Russell Ramsey

Creatives: Ben Hayward, Ben Rumble

Head of Design: Matt Hunt

Digital Director: Ellie Littlemore

Motion Lead: Simeon Tennant

Animator: Micheal Tierney

Editor: James Littlemore

Editor: Dave Shepherd

Artworker: Ben Sales

Strategy Director: Thom Pickering

Business Director: Anthony Burton

Account Director: Vivian Pecino

Media Lead: Jim Vander Meersch

Media Planning Director: Devon Campbell

Head of Production: Agnes Szyperek

Production Assistant: Jasper Morrisey

Post Production: Stone Dogs Post

MGFX: Jamie Steedman

Flame: Brian Carbin

Colourist: Mark Meadows

Post Producer: Rich Hawkins

Sound Engineer: Will Hulacki

Music: Shutterstock

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.