Times Change. The Times Remains.
New work by T&P and VML's Pulse Creative celebrates the power of trusted journalism
06 June 2025
In an era of unprecedented change, where misinformation is rampant, The Times and Sunday Times have launched a new campaign that underscores their legacy of trusted journalism. Created by Pulse Creative (part of T&P and VML), the embedded agency for Times Media, as part of News UK, this powerful campaign explores The Times and
Sunday Times’ 240-year dedication to delivering the facts, with journalists reporting at the heart of events, both across the UK and
Tracy Yaverbaun, General Manager, Times Media, said: “It is thanks to the continued support of our loyal subscribers that we can deliver trusted, quality journalism — reporting the facts with depth, clarity, and integrity. For 240 years, our correspondents have been on the ground, close to the story, and committed to uncovering the facts. Times change. The Times remains.”
Russell Ramsey, Executive Creative Director, Pulse Creative, added: “In the current era of fake news and misinformation, the campaign brings to life The Times and Sunday Times’ unique history of trusted journalism.”
The media was bought and executed by Pulse Creative in collaboration with The Times and Sunday Times' in-house marketing team. The campaign will be visible across video on demand, cinema, radio, out-of-home and social media.
Times Media took home 13 awards at the prestigious Press Awards in London last month, including Daily Newspaper and Sunday Newspaper of the Year for The Times and Sunday Times - accolades they were also awarded last year. Whitehall Correspondent Gabriel Pogrund was rewarded with both Political Journalist of the Year and News Journalist of the Year for his investigative journalism and exclusive scoops.
