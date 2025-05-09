British Gas Continues To Make Houses, Homes

British Gas, the UK's leading energy and home services provider, today announces the launch of a new brand platform, “Taking care of things," reinforcing its commitment to keeping British homes warm and working. The campaign highlights how British Gas is there to give customers total peace of mind. Letting them get on with the important things that make a house a home, knowing that British Gas is there to take care of the rest.

At the heart of the campaign is the introduction of long-term brand characters, ‘the Things'. A lovable, very fluffy family who embody the feeling of being a British Gas customer - cosy and utterly relaxed. The Things don't sweat the small stuff because they know British Gas will be there whenever they need them.

The campaign launches with a heartwarming 60-second film, directed by acclaimed duo Si & Ad at Academy Films, with animation masterfully crafted by ETC. The film intimately portrays the Thing family navigating one of life's most exciting, yet stressful moments: moving home. But the Things, with the help of British Gas, take it all in their stride. Well, besides when it comes to making that all important first cuppa... The film wraps up British Gas’ important role in supporting customers with the line ‘You make it a home, we keep it warm and working. British Gas – Taking care of things’