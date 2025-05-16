EasyJet Struts Eurovision Orange Runway

On Monday, 12 May, easyJet operated a special flight for Eurovision fans from London Gatwick to Basel, which featured a Sky High Orange Runway talent competition exclusively hosted by drag star and Eurovision aficionado Ginger Johnson.

The Sky High Orange Runway featured three top-flight performers from the London-based performing and creative arts academy, City Academy, who took centre stage to dazzle and delight by showcasing their talent.

Onboard, superfans became the judges at 35,000 feet and awarded Douze Points to worthy acts. Throughout the flight, customers also took home surprise giveaways, including limited-edition easyJet Eurovision merchandise.

At the Eurovision Village in Basel, fans are invited to ‘The Orange Runway’, an experiential activation produced by T&Pm exclusively for fans that recreates an orange airport. From check in to security (the Vibe Check), fans grab props in Duty Free and strut their stuff on the Orange Runway itself, via a green screen that puts each fan into the centre of a fabulously orange world, turned into highly shareable social content.

Gabriella Neudecker, easyJet’s Marketing Director, said:

"Each year we fly millions of people across Europe, connecting people and cultures and nothing represents the joy of travel and Europe quite like the Eurovision Song Contest.

“We hope Eurovision fans will enjoy the experiences we have created for them.” Megan Day, DEPT®, Senior Lead Creative, said:

“Our campaign is all about letting Eurovision fans take flight with their true colors. We’ve mixed the glitz of Eurovision with the sass of RuPaul’s Drag Race to create an experience that’s as fierce as a runway walk.

“With Lagoona Bloo and Ginger Johnson on board, we’re serving up a feast of fun and fabulousness. It’s time for fans to unleash their inner diva and take center stage!"

Caspar Mason, Experience Creative Director, T&Pm, said:

"We set out to create amazing moments and memories in the air and on the ground to unite Eurovision and easyJet in the hearts of superfans. Our bright orange party flight for lucky eurostans was an unforgettable start to their Basel adventure that only easyJet could deliver: unbounded joy at 35,000 feet! In the Eurovision Village in Basel we're painting the town orange, giving everyone the chance to express their true selves on our Orange Runway!”

Credits:

easyJet

Head of Marketing Services: Tom Hazelden

Brand and Creative Lead: Faye McKenzie

Brand Manager: Sasha Betty

Content Lead: Nicky Jones

Content Specialist: Eleanor Lee

Content Specialist: Fabienne Tyler

T&Pm

Experience Creative Directors: Alec Braun and Caspar Mason

Senior Producer: Sarah Williams

Business Director: Lizzie Napper

Production Manager: Adrian Cook-Radmore

Project Manager: Lucie Bateman-White

DEPT®

AGENCY

Production Director - Natalie Price

Producer - Elivia Crawley

Associate Creative Director - Emma Worth

Senior Lead Creative - Meg Day

Lead Account Planner - Vicky Major

Account Executive - Maddie Clements

Head of Influencer - Tiah Slattery

Casting Producer - Nadia Harrison

Influencer Executive - Lara Murray

PRODUCTION

Director/DOP - Joe Austin

Gaffer - Deimante Sprainaityte

Spark - Ana Tutala

Production Designer - Georgia Fisher

Set Assist - Courtney Page

Runner - Mia Bridger

MUSIC

Music Agency - RESISTER

Music Supervisors - Thomas Cottrell & Hannah Charman

Music by Lagoona Bloo & SIXFOOT 5

POST PRODUCTION

Associate Design Director - Jaime Rivera Martinez

Senior Designer - Benni Manfredi

TALENT

Ginger Johnson - Starring

Joe Porter - Cabin Crew

Georgia Burchell - Cabin Crew