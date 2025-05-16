EasyJet Struts Eurovision Orange Runway
Created in partnership with T&Pm and Dept, the work celebrates travel, inclusivity and the Eurovision spirit it brings
16 May 2025
easyJet is once again creating an unforgettable experience for Eurovision fans, in its second year as the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Created in partnership with T&Pm and DEPT®, "The Orange Runway" is an integrated campaign that celebrates travel, inclusivity and the Eurovision spirit of connecting people and cultures, through video, sound, social media, and experiential activities, under easyJet’s sponsorship platform of "It’s Your Show, Get Out There".
The campaign went live on Instagram and TikTok on 15 April 2025 with an all-new song that launched a social competition where fans could win tickets to the Grand Final. easyJet teamed up with the female-owned music agency RESISTER who supervised and produced the project. RESISTER enlisted US drag artist and musician Lagoona Bloo, and music producer SIXFOOT 5, who wrote, recorded and produced the song. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginger Johnson stars in a unique music video for the track that has achieved over half a million views on social media.
On Monday, 12 May, easyJet operated a special flight for Eurovision fans from London Gatwick to Basel, which featured a Sky High Orange Runway talent competition exclusively hosted by drag star and Eurovision aficionado Ginger Johnson.
The Sky High Orange Runway featured three top-flight performers from the London-based performing and creative arts academy, City Academy, who took centre stage to dazzle and delight by showcasing their talent.
Onboard, superfans became the judges at 35,000 feet and awarded Douze Points to worthy acts. Throughout the flight, customers also took home surprise giveaways, including limited-edition easyJet Eurovision merchandise.
At the Eurovision Village in Basel, fans are invited to ‘The Orange Runway’, an experiential activation produced by T&Pm exclusively for fans that recreates an orange airport. From check in to security (the Vibe Check), fans grab props in Duty Free and strut their stuff on the Orange Runway itself, via a green screen that puts each fan into the centre of a fabulously orange world, turned into highly shareable social content.
Gabriella Neudecker, easyJet’s Marketing Director, said:
"Each year we fly millions of people across Europe, connecting people and cultures and nothing represents the joy of travel and Europe quite like the Eurovision Song Contest.
“We hope Eurovision fans will enjoy the experiences we have created for them.” Megan Day, DEPT®, Senior Lead Creative, said:
“Our campaign is all about letting Eurovision fans take flight with their true colors. We’ve mixed the glitz of Eurovision with the sass of RuPaul’s Drag Race to create an experience that’s as fierce as a runway walk.
“With Lagoona Bloo and Ginger Johnson on board, we’re serving up a feast of fun and fabulousness. It’s time for fans to unleash their inner diva and take center stage!"
Caspar Mason, Experience Creative Director, T&Pm, said:
"We set out to create amazing moments and memories in the air and on the ground to unite Eurovision and easyJet in the hearts of superfans. Our bright orange party flight for lucky eurostans was an unforgettable start to their Basel adventure that only easyJet could deliver: unbounded joy at 35,000 feet! In the Eurovision Village in Basel we're painting the town orange, giving everyone the chance to express their true selves on our Orange Runway!”
