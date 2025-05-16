Group of people stood outside an easyJet plane

EasyJet Struts Eurovision Orange Runway

Created in partnership with T&Pm and Dept, the work celebrates travel, inclusivity and the Eurovision spirit it brings

By Creative Salon

16 May 2025

easyJet is once again creating an unforgettable experience for Eurovision fans, in its second year  as the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest. 

Created in partnership with T&Pm and DEPT®, "The Orange Runway" is an integrated campaign that celebrates travel, inclusivity and the Eurovision spirit of connecting people and cultures, through video, sound, social media, and experiential activities, under easyJet’s sponsorship platform of "It’s Your Show, Get Out There". 

The campaign went live on Instagram and TikTok on 15 April 2025 with an all-new song that  launched a social competition where fans could win tickets to the Grand Final. easyJet teamed  up with the female-owned music agency RESISTER who supervised and produced the project.  RESISTER enlisted US drag artist and musician Lagoona Bloo, and music producer SIXFOOT 5,  who wrote, recorded and produced the song. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginger Johnson stars  in a unique music video for the track that has achieved over half a million views on social media. 

On Monday, 12 May, easyJet operated a special flight for Eurovision fans from London Gatwick  to Basel, which featured a Sky High Orange Runway talent competition exclusively hosted by  drag star and Eurovision aficionado Ginger Johnson. 

The Sky High Orange Runway featured three top-flight performers from the London-based  performing and creative arts academy, City Academy, who took centre stage to dazzle and delight  by showcasing their talent.

Onboard, superfans became the judges at 35,000 feet and awarded Douze Points to worthy acts.  Throughout the flight, customers also took home surprise giveaways, including limited-edition  easyJet Eurovision merchandise. 

At the Eurovision Village in Basel, fans are invited to ‘The Orange Runway’, an experiential  activation produced by T&Pm exclusively for fans that recreates an orange airport. From check in to security (the Vibe Check), fans grab props in Duty Free and strut their stuff on the Orange  Runway itself, via a green screen that puts each fan into the centre of a fabulously orange world,  turned into highly shareable social content. 

Gabriella Neudecker, easyJet’s Marketing Director, said: 

"Each year we fly millions of people across Europe, connecting people and cultures and nothing  represents the joy of travel and Europe quite like the Eurovision Song Contest. 

“We hope Eurovision fans will enjoy the experiences we have created for them.” Megan Day, DEPT®, Senior Lead Creative, said: 

“Our campaign is all about letting Eurovision fans take flight with their true colors. We’ve mixed  the glitz of Eurovision with the sass of RuPaul’s Drag Race to create an experience that’s as fierce  as a runway walk.  

“With Lagoona Bloo and Ginger Johnson on board, we’re serving up a feast of fun and  fabulousness. It’s time for fans to unleash their inner diva and take center stage!" 

Caspar Mason, Experience Creative Director, T&Pm, said: 

"We set out to create amazing moments and memories in the air and on the ground to unite  Eurovision and easyJet in the hearts of superfans. Our bright orange party flight for lucky  eurostans was an unforgettable start to their Basel adventure that only easyJet could deliver:  unbounded joy at 35,000 feet! In the Eurovision Village in Basel we're painting the town orange,  giving everyone the chance to express their true selves on our Orange Runway!”  

Credits:

easyJet

Head of Marketing Services: Tom Hazelden 

Brand and Creative Lead: Faye McKenzie 

Brand Manager: Sasha Betty 

Content Lead: Nicky Jones 

Content Specialist: Eleanor Lee 

Content Specialist: Fabienne Tyler  

T&Pm 

Experience Creative Directors: Alec Braun and Caspar Mason 

Senior Producer: Sarah Williams 

Business Director: Lizzie Napper 

Production Manager: Adrian Cook-Radmore 

Project Manager: Lucie Bateman-White 

DEPT® 

AGENCY 

Production Director - Natalie Price 

Producer - Elivia Crawley 

Associate Creative Director - Emma Worth 

Senior Lead Creative - Meg Day 

Lead Account Planner - Vicky Major 

Account Executive - Maddie Clements 

Head of Influencer - Tiah Slattery 

Casting Producer - Nadia Harrison 

Influencer Executive - Lara Murray 

PRODUCTION 

Director/DOP - Joe Austin 

Gaffer - Deimante Sprainaityte 

Spark - Ana Tutala 

Production Designer - Georgia Fisher 

Set Assist - Courtney Page 

Runner - Mia Bridger 

MUSIC 

Music Agency - RESISTER 

Music Supervisors - Thomas Cottrell & Hannah Charman 

Music by Lagoona Bloo & SIXFOOT 5 

POST PRODUCTION 

Associate Design Director - Jaime Rivera Martinez 

Senior Designer - Benni Manfredi 

TALENT 

Ginger Johnson - Starring 

Joe Porter - Cabin Crew 

Georgia Burchell - Cabin Crew

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.