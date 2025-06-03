Spurs Take A Vow With New Kit Launch

Forget fair weather football fans; the love that loyal Spurs supporters have for their beloved Lilywhites endures like no other.

So to launch the club's 2025/26 Home Kit, T&P has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to celebrate this unwavering devotion. "Take a Vow" is more than a tagline; it’s a heartfelt pledge that vocalises the unbreakable bond between fan and club.

From the highs of European glory to the perils of the Premier League, this kit launch talks to the rollercoaster of emotions that have always been part and parcel of being a Spurs supporter. The film even playfully nods to the infamous "lasagne-gate," reminding fans that their dedication stands strong through thick and thin – in sickness and in health! The new Home Kit embodies the intensity of the club and the daring spirit that runs through its DNA.

The campaign's centrepiece is a rousing film in which one-club legend, Ledley King leads players, staff, and fans in a collective vow of loyalty.