'Take A Vow, 2025/2026 home kit' with Spurs women's and women's players

Spurs Take A Vow With New Kit Launch

With T&P behind the creative for the launch, the club's 25/26 home kit reveal celebrates the bond between fan and club

By Creative Salon

03 June 2025

Forget fair weather football fans; the love that loyal Spurs supporters have for their beloved Lilywhites endures like no other.

So to launch the club's 2025/26 Home Kit, T&P has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to celebrate this unwavering devotion. "Take a Vow" is more than a tagline; it’s a heartfelt pledge that vocalises the unbreakable bond between fan and club.

From the highs of European glory to the perils of the Premier League, this kit launch talks to the rollercoaster of emotions that have always been part and parcel of being a Spurs supporter. The film even playfully nods to the infamous "lasagne-gate," reminding fans that their dedication stands strong through thick and thin – in sickness and in health! The new Home Kit embodies the intensity of the club and the daring spirit that runs through its DNA.

The campaign's centrepiece is a rousing film in which one-club legend, Ledley King leads players, staff, and fans in a collective vow of loyalty. 

Line by line, vows are recounted by fans young and old, from the club groundsman to mascot, Chirpy along with players Micky Van de Ven and Archie Gray, Swedish trio of Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and Amanda Nilden, and captain Beth England – with voices uniting to declare their undying commitment to Spurs. 

Quote from writer and author of the vow, T&P Creative, Sam Collins: "To launch the SpursHome Kit after a season that epitomised the highs and lows of football, it seemed aparticularly pertinent moment to honour the unbreakable, unwavering loyalty Spurs supporters have shown over generations. Inspired by an iconic piece of football commentary, 'Take a Vow' is a rallying cry to the Tottenham Hotspur faithful – are a reminder that through it all, the love they have for their club endures."

Credits:

Agency: T&P 

Creative Director: James Fernandes 

Associate Creative Director: Ben Fallows 

Copywriter: Sam Collins 

Art Director: Ivan Stanojevic 

Strategy Lead: Ollie Fahey 

Client Lead: Sarah White 

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp 

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely 

Senior Producer: Kieran Sadler 

Producer: Dillon Palmer 

Social Producer: Nick Drewe 

Social Media & Content Content Creators: Eamon Ghdhban, Arnold Jorge, Ma Reece Design Lead: Greg Fadden 

Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen 

Junior Designer: Andra Cobuz 

CG Artists & Retouchers: Richard Palmer, Tim Taylor 

Production company: The Vigilantes Group 

Director: Christopher Ranson

DOP: Tom Hole 

Photographer: Will Cornelius 

Producer: Ashley Whyte 

Production Manager: Mia Walton 

Exec Producer: Cal Gordon, Joe Ellio 

Post House: Creep 

Editor: Alex Hinx 

Colourist: Sebastian Ziabka 

VFX: Hugo Rosado, Ma Ditko, Heriberto Penche Online: Brad Kelsey 

Producer: Joe Bannister 

Head of Production: Libby Orre-George 

Sound Design: Sounds Good Audio 

Sound Designer: Martin Leitner 

Music 

Music Supervision: Wake The Town Composer: Stephen Francis Eatery

