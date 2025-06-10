Toyota Corolla Gets A Dose Of British Wit

"The Toyota Corolla is a fantastic car, and while it’s in an increasingly competitive segment, we have 50 million customers around the world who agree," says Rob Crilley, at Toyota UK. "Our brief was simple: create a new marketing campaign, UK originated, that asks people to re-evaluate Corolla. We wanted to celebrate its versatility – available as a Hatchback, Touring Sports, and Commercial, with grades to suit all customers – and underscore that it’s proudly built in Britain. This campaign is authentic, with a dash of Brit wit, and just like the Corolla, which pleases a wide range of people, we hope this campaign does too."

The integrated campaign kicks off with a hero 30-second film across Linear TV, complemented by six shorter, engaging films streaming across VOD platforms and YouTube. This multi-platform approach is designed to amplify awareness and forge a deeper emotional connection with UK consumers, highlighting the Corolla’s "car for everyone" positioning. Quantitative research firmly validated this concept, proving the universal appeal of showcasing contrasting lifestyles and scenarios.

Dan NS, Creative Director at T&P, adds, "When I saw the brief, I was overjoyed – the most sold car ever. Rarely do propositions come so single-minded. This gave us the chance to tell simple, human, and entertaining stories, and the product did the rest of the selling for us. Our creatives wrote around 50 million scripts, and Humans helped us squeeze every drop of comedy and humanity out of every frame. Get in."

Toyota, a brand synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality, continues its commitment to solidifying the Corolla’s relevance. The Burnaston factory, a cornerstone of British manufacturing, produces all Corolla models sold in the UK and across Europe, further underscoring Toyota’s dedication to local production and cutting-edge innovation.

The new Corolla campaign is set to dominate screens from June 9th to July 27th, appearing on Linear TV, VOD platforms, and YouTube. Get ready to re-evaluate your perception of the world’s favourite car.

Credits:

Client: Toyota UK

General Manager, Brand Communications: Emma Lane

Senior Manager, Toyota Brand Strategy: Rob Crilley

Manager, Brand Awareness: Natalie Carpenter

Marketing Co-ordinator: Rebecca Russell

Agency: T&P

Chief Client Services Officer: Sophie Fyles

Client Lead: Michele Lardner

Account Director: Phil Lloyd

Creative Director: Dan Northcote-Smith

Creatives: Niall Stephen & Braulio Kuwabara, Ross Nance & Josh Markey

Brand Strategy Director: Tom Langan

Media Lead: Nahida Rahman

Media Account Manager: Faduma Adan

Media Strategy Director: Tom Cocker

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp

Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey

Senior Art Producer: Ellen Green

AV Production: RiffRaff Films

Directors: HUMANS

Executive Producer: Natalie Arnett

Producer: Matt Posner

Director of Photography: Alex Barber

Production Designer: Kave Quinn

Casting Director: Sophie North

Stills Production: Bailey Wade

Photographer: David Ryle

Stills Producer: Luisa Vasques

Edit House: Stitch

Editor: Leo King

Assistant: Ruoyu Ou

Sound Producer: Hils Macdonald

Colourist: Rich Fearon

Executive Producer: Tamara Mennell

Music: Stare Crazy

Composer: Jonathan Dreyfus, Amy Andersen Piano: Hue Blaines

Engineer: Ross Cockle

Studio: Allan Eaton Studio, Melbourne Business Manager: Lara Bohr-Kretsch

