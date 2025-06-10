A man taking a picture of a fisherman holding up a fish next to a red Toyota Corolla in a car park

Toyota Corolla Gets A Dose Of British Wit

The humorous campaign by T&P reminds consumers that the iconic vehicle remains the world’s favourite

By Creative Salon

10 June 2025

A plumber, fisherman and paramedic step into a car. It’s a Toyota Corolla; the world favourite car, and  the focus of Toyota UK’s newest campaign.  

With over 50 million units sold since 1966, the Toyota Corolla isn't just a car; it's a global icon. Now,  Toyota UK is ready to remind consumers why this iconic vehicle remains the world’s favourite, with a  brand-new, UK-originated campaign that’s as versatile and universally appealing as the Corolla itself. 

Launching today, June 9th, 2025, the campaign, developed by T&P London and directed by Humans from  Riff Raff, takes a refreshingly comedic look at the diverse lives of Corolla owners. From a fisherman  keeping an eye on a groom at his stag do, hilariously dressed as a fish, to a car park stand-off between a  plumber and a hairdresser, each spot takes a comedic look at the Corolla’s effortless integration into the  varied tapestry of British life. 

"The Toyota Corolla is a fantastic car, and while it’s in an increasingly competitive segment, we have 50  million customers around the world who agree," says Rob Crilley, at Toyota UK. "Our brief was simple:  create a new marketing campaign, UK originated, that asks people to re-evaluate Corolla. We wanted to  celebrate its versatility – available as a Hatchback, Touring Sports, and Commercial, with grades to suit all  customers – and underscore that it’s proudly built in Britain. This campaign is authentic, with a dash of  Brit wit, and just like the Corolla, which pleases a wide range of people, we hope this campaign does too." 

The integrated campaign kicks off with a hero 30-second film across Linear TV, complemented by six  shorter, engaging films streaming across VOD platforms and YouTube. This multi-platform approach is  designed to amplify awareness and forge a deeper emotional connection with UK consumers, highlighting  the Corolla’s "car for everyone" positioning. Quantitative research firmly validated this concept, proving  the universal appeal of showcasing contrasting lifestyles and scenarios. 

Dan NS, Creative Director at T&P, adds, "When I saw the brief, I was overjoyed – the most sold car ever.  Rarely do propositions come so single-minded. This gave us the chance to tell simple, human, and entertaining stories, and the product did the rest of the selling for us. Our creatives wrote around 50 million scripts, and Humans helped us squeeze every drop of comedy and humanity out of every frame.  Get in." 

Toyota, a brand synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality, continues its commitment to  solidifying the Corolla’s relevance. The Burnaston factory, a cornerstone of British manufacturing,  produces all Corolla models sold in the UK and across Europe, further underscoring Toyota’s dedication to  local production and cutting-edge innovation. 

The new Corolla campaign is set to dominate screens from June 9th to July 27th, appearing on Linear TV,  VOD platforms, and YouTube. Get ready to re-evaluate your perception of the world’s favourite car.

Credits:

Client: Toyota UK 

General Manager, Brand Communications: Emma Lane 

Senior Manager, Toyota Brand Strategy: Rob Crilley 

Manager, Brand Awareness: Natalie Carpenter 

Marketing Co-ordinator: Rebecca Russell 

Agency: T&P 

Chief Client Services Officer: Sophie Fyles 

Client Lead: Michele Lardner 

Account Director: Phil Lloyd 

Creative Director: Dan Northcote-Smith 

Creatives: Niall Stephen & Braulio Kuwabara, Ross Nance & Josh Markey 

Brand Strategy Director: Tom Langan 

Media Lead: Nahida Rahman 

Media Account Manager: Faduma Adan 

Media Strategy Director: Tom Cocker 

Chief Production Officer: Charles Crisp 

Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey 

Senior Art Producer: Ellen Green 

AV Production: RiffRaff Films 

Directors: HUMANS 

Executive Producer: Natalie Arnett 

Producer: Matt Posner 

Director of Photography: Alex Barber

Production Designer: Kave Quinn 

Casting Director: Sophie North 

Stills Production: Bailey Wade 

Photographer: David Ryle 

Stills Producer: Luisa Vasques 

Edit House: Stitch 

Editor: Leo King 

Assistant: Ruoyu Ou 

Audio Post-Production: Wave Studios Audio Post Production: Wave Studios Sound Designer: Munzie Thind 

Sound Producer: Hils Macdonald 

Post-Production: Black Kite Studios VFX Shoot Supervisor: Dan Sanders VFX Lead: James Marshall 

Colourist: Rich Fearon 

Executive Producer: Tamara Mennell 

Music: Stare Crazy 

Composer: Jonathan Dreyfus, Amy Andersen Piano: Hue Blaines 

Engineer: Ross Cockle 

Studio: Allan Eaton Studio, Melbourne Business Manager: Lara Bohr-Kretsch 

Directed by HUMANS 

Executive Producer: Natalie Arnett Producer: Matt Posner 

Director of Photography: Alex Barber Production Designer: Kave Quinn 

Casting Director: Sophie North 

Photographer: David Ryle 

Stills Producer: Luisa Vasques

