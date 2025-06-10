Toyota Corolla Gets A Dose Of British Wit
The humorous campaign by T&P reminds consumers that the iconic vehicle remains the world’s favourite
10 June 2025
A plumber, fisherman and paramedic step into a car. It’s a Toyota Corolla; the world favourite car, and the focus of Toyota UK’s newest campaign.
With over 50 million units sold since 1966, the Toyota Corolla isn't just a car; it's a global icon. Now, Toyota UK is ready to remind consumers why this iconic vehicle remains the world’s favourite, with a brand-new, UK-originated campaign that’s as versatile and universally appealing as the Corolla itself.
Launching today, June 9th, 2025, the campaign, developed by T&P London and directed by Humans from Riff Raff, takes a refreshingly comedic look at the diverse lives of Corolla owners. From a fisherman keeping an eye on a groom at his stag do, hilariously dressed as a fish, to a car park stand-off between a plumber and a hairdresser, each spot takes a comedic look at the Corolla’s effortless integration into the varied tapestry of British life.
"The Toyota Corolla is a fantastic car, and while it’s in an increasingly competitive segment, we have 50 million customers around the world who agree," says Rob Crilley, at Toyota UK. "Our brief was simple: create a new marketing campaign, UK originated, that asks people to re-evaluate Corolla. We wanted to celebrate its versatility – available as a Hatchback, Touring Sports, and Commercial, with grades to suit all customers – and underscore that it’s proudly built in Britain. This campaign is authentic, with a dash of Brit wit, and just like the Corolla, which pleases a wide range of people, we hope this campaign does too."
The integrated campaign kicks off with a hero 30-second film across Linear TV, complemented by six shorter, engaging films streaming across VOD platforms and YouTube. This multi-platform approach is designed to amplify awareness and forge a deeper emotional connection with UK consumers, highlighting the Corolla’s "car for everyone" positioning. Quantitative research firmly validated this concept, proving the universal appeal of showcasing contrasting lifestyles and scenarios.
Dan NS, Creative Director at T&P, adds, "When I saw the brief, I was overjoyed – the most sold car ever. Rarely do propositions come so single-minded. This gave us the chance to tell simple, human, and entertaining stories, and the product did the rest of the selling for us. Our creatives wrote around 50 million scripts, and Humans helped us squeeze every drop of comedy and humanity out of every frame. Get in."
Toyota, a brand synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality, continues its commitment to solidifying the Corolla’s relevance. The Burnaston factory, a cornerstone of British manufacturing, produces all Corolla models sold in the UK and across Europe, further underscoring Toyota’s dedication to local production and cutting-edge innovation.
The new Corolla campaign is set to dominate screens from June 9th to July 27th, appearing on Linear TV, VOD platforms, and YouTube. Get ready to re-evaluate your perception of the world’s favourite car.
