Snickers Reminds Football Fans 'You're Not You When You're Hungry'

No matter if its world-renowned superstars or weekly 5-a-side players, football games all around the globe share a long-suffering problem: diving.

Is it the lack of sportsmanship? The melodrama? Or just the fact it goes against the purity of our beautiful game. Anyone who loves football can agree that diving has gone too far. But thankfully, at long last, the real cause has been identified.

In an ironic, humorous twist to the long-running diving narrative, Snickers is now suggesting that there’s been one achingly simple solution all along: hunger. The solution? A Snickers, of course.

This is the latest chapter in Snickers’ iconic ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ series - this time, focusing on humorous ways to address people connected with football, who don’t behave quite themselves when they’re hungry.

To fix the diving issue once and for all, Snickers has partnered with Spanish national team member, World Cup winner and current Ballon D’Or holder (and two times winner), Aitana Bonmatí, to help identify hunger when it strikes, and get a Snickers to the offender - pronto.

A skilful minded ‘purist’, Bonmatí’s footballing philosophy stems from the DNA of her lifelong club, Barcelona. The Catalan club are the original proponents of “stay-on-your-feet”, ‘tika-taka’ football, so who better to call out the “anti-football” tactic of diving?