The King's Trust Works With Young People

The King's Trust launches a new campaign, ‘Working For Young People,’ to spotlight the urgent societal issue of youth unemployment. With nearly a million young people (945,000)* not in employment, education, or training, this figure is equivalent to the UK’s third largest city, representing a population larger than every major city in the UK, bar London and Birmingham.

Creatively conceived and executed by T&P, who were also responsible for all media planning and buying, the campaign highlights the barriers young people face securing employment - from care responsibilities and financial difficulties to poor mental health and a lack of opportunity. It underscores The King’s Trust far-reaching support, which helps tens of thousands of young people each year to change the trajectory of their lives and to take control of their future.

60” & 30” TV is directed by rising filmmaker Luis Cross, set to the industrial sounds of Joy Division, and voiced by acclaimed actor and King’s Trust Ambassador Stephen Graham. Starring young people supported by the charity, this is The King’s Trust’s inaugural campaign, having recently rebranded from The Prince’s Trust to The King’s Trust and announced its mission to end youth unemployment.