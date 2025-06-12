Work of the week
'There is only one Wimbledon'; Bupa's 'Health Stories'; Toyota's 'British Wit' and More...
12 June 2025
'Times Change. The Times Remains.' for The Times and Sunday Times by T&P and VML
In an era of unprecedented change, where misinformation is rampant, The Times and Sunday Times launched a new campaign that underscores their legacy of trusted journalism. Created by Pulse Creative (part of T&P and VML), this powerful campaign explores The Times and Sunday Times’ 240-year dedication to delivering the facts.
'Gravy Drip Collection' for KFC by Mother
Buckle up, gravy fanatics, in a new collaboration spearheaded by Mother - KFC and cult London label ARIES have just cooked up the drippiest collab of the year: the Gravy Drip collection.
It’s a ten-piece love letter to comfort food and couture - where liquid gold gravy meets punk luxury in the most gloriously unhinged way. We’re talking high fashion with a finger lickin’ twist. It’s bold, it’s messy, it’s everything you never knew you needed.
'There is only one Wimbledon' for The All England Lawn Tennis Club by VCCP
Created in partnership with its lead creative agency VCCP, the film is the first campaign from the new global brand platform ‘There is only one Wimbledon’.
It spearheads a long-term brand strategy that reflects the singular character and special magic of The Championships – where sporting history and modern drama meet – while bringing fresh relevance to connect with a broader global audience.
'Health Stories' for Bupa by Redwood@AMV, part of AMV BBDO Group
‘Health Stories’, a new global campaign made by Redwood@AMV, part of the AMV BBDO Group, aims at breaking down the barriers that prevent people from talking about their health.
The campaign invited six people on their own unique health journeys to share the moment they first opened up about their condition.
'British Wit' for for Toyota by T&P
With over 50 million units sold since 1966, the Toyota Corolla isn't just a car; it's a global icon. Toyota UK is reminding consumers why this iconic vehicle remains the world’s favourite.
The work takes a refreshingly comedic look at the diverse lives of Corolla owners. From a fisherman keeping an eye on a groom at his stag do, hilariously dressed as a fish, to a car park stand-off between a plumber and a hairdresser, each spot takes a comedic look at the Corolla’s effortless integration into the varied tapestry of British life.
'Just feel the Urjj' for Müller by VCCP
The integrated campaign ‘Just feel the Urjj’ aims to shake up the ready-to-drink milkshake category with a healthy hit of chaotic fun.
It builds on Müller’s growing reputation for bold, humorous work - but this time turns its attention to Gen Z men. In a world where these young men are being told to hustle harder, grind more, and take life seriously, Müller FRijj offers a much-needed antidote to all that noise and give a nonsensical escape from the pressures of modern life.
'Your Time To Shine' for Bic by Gravity Road
BIC Soleil is unveiling an empowering new global brand platform, “Your Time to Shine.” Created by Gravity Road, the work is debuting first in North America, the new campaign marks a bold shift, celebrating real, relatable moments of preparation that precede every woman’s shine.
'Your Time to Shine' recognizes that shaving isn’t the main event, but the quiet confidence builder -- those essential, behind-the-scenes moments that help women feel their absolute best.
Creative Circle's 80th Anniversary Refresh for Creative Circle by Droga5
The Creative Circle, Europe’s longest running creative awards body proudly marks its 80th anniversary this year. To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, the Circle has unveiled a striking new visual identity, developed by the renowned team at Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song and launched a host of initiatives to energise the UK’s creative community.
The new brand reflects the Creative Circle’s rebellious, expressive spirit.
'Prayer Beans' for Sports Banger and Sacred Grounds by Wonderhood Design
Wonderhood Design has devised a collaboration between fashion brand Sports Banger and Soho coffee shop Sacred Grounds which sees the launch of limited edition jewellery, and a zine celebrating Soho and the coffee shop affiliated with St Anne’s Church.
A launch event saw exclusive designs available to buy for the first time, including limited edition, jewellery ‘Prayer Beans’: a playful take on Christian prayer beads featuring handmade glass coffee beans, hand-cast brass cross and Sports Banger’s screwface emblem - a sanctified blend of coffee and Christianity.
