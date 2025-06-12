'There is only one Wimbledon'; Bupa's 'Health Stories'; Toyota's 'British Wit' and More...

'Gravy Drip Collection' for KFC by Mother

Buckle up, gravy fanatics, in a new collaboration spearheaded by Mother - KFC and cult London label ARIES have just cooked up the drippiest collab of the year: the Gravy Drip collection.

It’s a ten-piece love letter to comfort food and couture - where liquid gold gravy meets punk luxury in the most gloriously unhinged way. We’re talking high fashion with a finger lickin’ twist. It’s bold, it’s messy, it’s everything you never knew you needed.

Read more here.