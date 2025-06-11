Bic Declares It's 'Your Time To Shine'

Shining Beyond Shaving Tropes: A Campaign That Gets Real Partnering with creative studio Gravity Road, BIC Soleil’s new campaign breaks free from conventional shaving narratives.

In the hero spot, “Party On,” a spontaneous invitation leads to a dash to get ready — and a last-minute leg shave. Luckily, BIC Soleil Glide is there to help her get ready with minimal fuss – it’s not glamorous, but it’s what’s needed – and gets her out of the door in time. The spot is a celebration of real routines and the confidence they unlock.

"At Gravity Road, we create work that resonates deeply with real cultural behaviors," said Sophie Cullinane, Executive Creative Director. "This spot captures those genuine, slightly chaotic shaving moments that everyone woman will recognize – the ones that feel less like glossy perfection and more like real life. It’s about showing up where culture actually lives, with a tonality that speaks authentically to our audience.”

The project was powered by a predominantly female team, including director Melody Maker, who shared "The scenarios were fresh and the characters relatable. I was excited to bring this vibrant Soleil world to life."

Starting June 11 as the summer kicks off and continuing throughout the year, the campaign will illuminate screens across connected TV, VOD, and social platforms, as well as via channels popular with consumers in their daily lives, from podcasts to dating apps. The campaign marks the first output from Gravity Road’s collaboration with BIC, which is also the company’s Global Social AOR.

The BIC Soleil Glide razor offers a simpler shaving routine without sacrificing comfort. This disposable razor features five blades that contour to the body and built-in moisture bars, enriched with shea butter to help hydrate the skin during and after shaving. BIC Soleil Glide provides a pampering shave and a smooth glide – even without shaving cream – all in one effortless step. The Soleil line also includes the BIC Soleil Escape, a sensorial razor with scented handles like coconut and sandlewood.