Work of the week
Sainsbury's M&S and Waitrose Prepare for Summer, Muller Experiences Bliss, 02 Roams Free
The best creative, curated
05 June 2025
'Let Your Summer Side Out' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
The supermarket chain's seasonal campaign has been developed around the insight that during the summer, flexible mealtimes, impromptu get-togethers, and a more relaxed schedule to mealtimes.
Featuring sun-drenched images of home cooked food, the campaign will run from 4 June and throughout the summer across the UK via targeted, data-driven contextual messaging across radio, print, digital, and social supporting impactful large-format out-of-home.
1/3
2/3
3/3
'It Must Be Bliss' for Müller by VCCP
‘It must be Bliss’ is an integrated campaign that aims to reintroduce the nation to the brand’s ‘Everyday Luxury’ product. With a visually-arresting yet tongue-in-cheek campaign, it spotlight Bliss as an everyday luxury alternative by humorously replicating ads from luxury brands which portray themselves too seriously.
'Summer Like You Mean It' for M&S by Mother
The new M&S summer campaign invites customers to celebrate all the small things that make summer unforgettable, and showcases styles for both big plans and small moments.
The hero film features the iconic track ‘All The Small Things’ by Blink 182. The campaign will run across TV, billboards, digital, and social platforms, the campaign will be widely visible. OOH advertising will dominate London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Sheffield with billboards in high-impact locations, maximising visibility, alongside taxi wraps in London and Manchester.
'Roam free, breathe free' for O2 by VCCP
O2 unveils the next phase of ‘Essential for Living’ - this time celebrating the freedom that comes when travelling abroad as an O2 customer.
This second roaming-focused iteration centres around the film ‘Roam free, breathe free’, and reframes roaming not just as a benefit, but as a way to feel more alive while travelling.
'Summer Taste The Difference' for Sainsbury's by NCA
In three new spots created by NCA, the Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range is celebrated with three products; a 30 day matured ribeye steak, ripe and juicy hand picked strawberries and pillowy sourdough pave.
Voiced by Stephen Fry, the campaign will help customers to see how they can upgrade their everyday meals to be more delicious with Sainsbury's Taste the Difference.
'Take A Vow' for Tottenham Hotspur by T&P
To launch the club's 2025/26 Home Kit, T&P has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur to celebrate the unwavering devotion of fans. 'Take a Vow' is more than a tagline; it’s a heartfelt pledge that vocalises the unbreakable bond between fan and club.
'Finger Lickin' Fork' for KFC by Mother
KFC’s Rice Bowls are so saucy, delicious and messy that fans on social media don’t think they are conducive to eating with your fingers.
In a campaign created by Mother to address this feedback, KFC has unveiled a unique product innovation, the Finger Lickin’ Fork. A bespoke silver hand-shaped utensil, handcrafted by jeweller Sam Ozanne.
'Croydon's Very Own' for Weetabix by BBH
This week, the British singer-songwriter Raye celebrated hitting a billion streams of her single “Escapism” by eating Weetabix from her Spotify commemorative plaque and sharing the moment online with the caption “God bless TikTok.”
Now that she’s had hers, Weetabix is returning the compliment in a campaign created by BBH, which hits the streets of Croydon – Raye’s hometown.