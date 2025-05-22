Work Of The Week
Mourinho is Hungry for Snickers, Three's Latest Glow Up, Taco Bell Taps Fashion Fans and more...
The best creative, curated
22 May 2025
'A Stranger's Tale' for Vodafone Ireland by Grey London
Vodafone Ireland is excited to launch 'A Stranger’s Tale', created by Grey London, the new campaign that uses the power of positive connection to bring people closer together. The new audio series, which is now available on Spotify, highlights Vodafone's commitment to encouraging meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world.
'The Special One' for Snickers by T&Pm
When Snickers enlist the help of a star, they do it in a big way. That’s why for their latest campaign made by T&Pm, they’ve recruited the iconic and charismatic football manager José Mourinho, to dramatise how hunger makes us behave out-of-sorts. Since 2010, Snickers has deployed a much-loved formula showing hunger-struck people being transformed into a not-so useful hungry version of themselves, from an alternate reality.
'Words Are Permanent' for The Cybersmile Foundation by adam&eveDDB
Award winning charity, The Cybersmile Foundation, the award-winning charity has launched a campaign designed to highlight the impact of online abuse among young people.
Created by adam&eveDDB, ‘Words Are Permanent’ uses real comments made to young people online and turns them into eye-catching permanent tattoos on the faces of children.
'Glow' For Three by Wonderhood Studios
Today sees the launch of Three UK’s latest integrated campaign ‘Glow’, created to champion the everyday wins that come with being a Three customer. Developed by Wonderhood Studios and directed by marie Shuller, the brand campaign brings to life that people experience a real, tangible ‘glow’ when they redeem special offers and rewards, available from Three – including discounted coffee and cinema tickets, plus the option to upgrade to the latest handset anytime during their contract.
'Member Days' for Uber One by Mother
In an initiative created by Mother, starting 16 May, Uber One members can unlock a week of exclusive perks through ‘Member Days’ – a celebration of everyday joy with Uber investing over £5M worth of feel-good rewards. Surprises include 9 McDonald's Chicken Nuggets to up to a year's Disney+ subscription, a whopping 7 million Avios giveaway and a 1-month ClassPass trial.
1/3
2/3
3/3
'Third Toilet' for TransActual UK by BBH
Trans advocacy organisation, TransActual UK unveiled the eye-catching 'Third Toilet' installation outside the UK Supreme Court, created by BBH London, demanding urgent answers and protection for trans people’s rights in the wake of a controversial court ruling.
1/2
2/2
'Hairy Truths' for Wilkinson by Pablo
This week, Pablo released a major new pan-European brand platform and launch campaign for Wilkinson Sword Intuition, the female shaving brand from Edgewell Personal Care. The launch campaign, with its new visual brand world and a bluntly honest tone of voice, reflects the reality of the category by acknowledging the real truths about women’s body hair maintenance.
'DIY Packaging' for Taco Bell by The Or
Cereal boxes and bin bags are just a few of the ways that pre-loved fashion sellers have been packaging up their wares to expecting buyers. In a campaign launched with The Or, Taco Bell has stepped in to offer a taco-themed solution to the postage needs of the growing circular fashion community, with an in-store DIY postage packaging station at the brand’s Baker Street branch, for one day only.
1/3
2/3
3/3
‘Strength Baked In’ for Hovis by VCCP
For the first time in six years, Hovis returns to screens across the UK with a bold new brand platform and campaign from its global creative agency of record VCCP. The new brand platform ‘Strength Baked In’ celebrates Hovis’ roots and its enduring role as a British icon and its rich heritage. It marks a return to the values first baked into the brand which started mass production in Macclesfield in 1886 - reconnecting Hovis with modern Britain.
'The Orange Runway' for EasyJet by T&Pm and Dept
easyJet is once again creating an unforgettable experience for Eurovision fans, in its second year as the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest. Created in partnership with T&Pm and DEPT®, "The Orange Runway" is an integrated campaign that celebrates travel, inclusivity and the Eurovision spirit of connecting people and cultures, through video, sound, social media, and experiential activities, under easyJet’s sponsorship platform of "It’s Your Show, Get Out There".
'Made With Heart' for Costa Coffee by VML UK
Costa Coffee, the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop*, today announces the launch of Made With Heart, a new global brand platform and the company’s most significant marketing campaign in recent years. The initiative repositions Costa Coffee’s messaging to highlight the emotional and ritualistic role coffee plays in daily life.
'The world’s first 25-hour skatepark' for Samsung
The world’s first 25-hour skatepark is a vibrant homage to all elements of skateboarding culture, featuring 25 hours of music performances, entertainment and content creation experiences, all powered by the Galaxy S25 series.
1/3
2/3
3/3