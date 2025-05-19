Uber One Injects Joy With Perks-Filled Activation
To spotlight the initiative, which includes £5m worth of perks, creative agency Mother has designed a 'Really Good Mood' machine
19 May 2025
Starting 16 May, Uber One members can unlock a week of exclusive perks through ‘Member Days’ – a celebration of everyday joy with Uber investing over £5M worth of feel-good rewards.
Uber One Member Days will offer users epic savings and feel-good surprises across 7 days - from 9 McDonald's Chicken Nuggets to up to a year's Disney+ subscription, a whopping 7 million Avios giveaway and a 1-month ClassPass trial.
This comes as new research from Uber reveals over half of UK adults (53%) feel they rarely or only sometimes have a good week, while nearly a third (29%) admit they dread Monday rolling around. What’s more, a quarter of Brits (24%) feel like good things don’t happen to them in day-to-day life.
On the other hand, having a good week can start with the simplest things. Nothing makes a Brit smile like a random sunny day, according to 85% of us, while a ‘just right’ cup of tea will suffice for 3 in 5 (62%).A good day can come in all forms - finding that forgotten £5 note in your pocket (83%) and receiving an earnest compliment (82%) were also cited as instant mood boosters
So, to further inject some joy into the everyday, Uber will be deploying ‘The Really Good Mood Machine’ in Central London, an experience specially designed to put people in a really good mood. Offering fun, feel-good scenarios - from pop-up discos to puppy parties - the golden booth will also be rewarding the British public with Uber credit to keep those good vibes going throughout the week.
Uber One Member Days are here to reward the simple act of existing, with epic savings and feel-good surprises across Uber and Uber Eats. Plus, thousands of additional deals from local restaurants and merchants across the UK, making Uber One the must-have membership for anyone looking to elevate their week.
Headline Member Day offers include:
Lifestyle & Travel
A year of Disney+ included with Uber One
Win 7x 1 Million Avios Points
Book flights via Uber and get 20% back in Uber Credits
1-month free ClassPass trial with 5 credits
25% off Exec rides
Food & Drink Deals*
Free 9-piece McNuggets (McDonald's)
50% off PizzaExpress
40% off Burger King's Chicken Royale
BOGOF at Rosa’s Thai and Itsu
25% off alcohol at Waitrose
25% off meals at Asda
50% off snacks at Sainbury’s, Waitrose, and Morrisons and Co-Op
Retail & Rewards
1,000 Boots Advantage Card points per order
Uber credit rewards on Train tickets
And there’s more! Uber will be handing out “golden” Uber One envelopes in major UK cities, rewarding passersby for doing simple, everyday things like breathing, blinking, or just existing. Compliment king of social media Troy Hawke will be leading the charge, celebrating Brits for being human and handing out Uber credit and free Uber One trials to lucky members of the public.
Danielle Sheridan, Head of Global Membership at Uber said, "Uber One Member Days is about more than just deals, it’s about bringing a little more joy and everyday value to the lives of our members. Whether it’s a random act of kindness, a compliment, or some free food - we all deserve to have a brighter week, and Uber One Member Days is here to help.”
Uber One Membership Benefits All Year Round Include:
£0 Delivery Fee and reduced Service Fees on Uber Eats
Up to 10% in Uber One credits back on Uber Rides and train booking
Exclusive monthly promotions and member-only offers
Credits
Creative: Mother
Production Company: Realise Live