Uber One Injects Joy With Perks-Filled Activation

Starting 16 May, Uber One members can unlock a week of exclusive perks through ‘Member Days’ – a celebration of everyday joy with Uber investing over £5M worth of feel-good rewards.

Uber One Member Days will offer users epic savings and feel-good surprises across 7 days - from 9 McDonald's Chicken Nuggets to up to a year's Disney+ subscription, a whopping 7 million Avios giveaway and a 1-month ClassPass trial.

This comes as new research from Uber reveals over half of UK adults (53%) feel they rarely or only sometimes have a good week, while nearly a third (29%) admit they dread Monday rolling around. What’s more, a quarter of Brits (24%) feel like good things don’t happen to them in day-to-day life.

On the other hand, having a good week can start with the simplest things. Nothing makes a Brit smile like a random sunny day, according to 85% of us, while a ‘just right’ cup of tea will suffice for 3 in 5 (62%).A good day can come in all forms - finding that forgotten £5 note in your pocket (83%) and receiving an earnest compliment (82%) were also cited as instant mood boosters

So, to further inject some joy into the everyday, Uber will be deploying ‘The Really Good Mood Machine’ in Central London, an experience specially designed to put people in a really good mood. Offering fun, feel-good scenarios - from pop-up discos to puppy parties - the golden booth will also be rewarding the British public with Uber credit to keep those good vibes going throughout the week.

Uber One Member Days are here to reward the simple act of existing, with epic savings and feel-good surprises across Uber and Uber Eats. Plus, thousands of additional deals from local restaurants and merchants across the UK, making Uber One the must-have membership for anyone looking to elevate their week.