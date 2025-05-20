the special one

Snickers Enlists The Special One

In the ad by T&Pm, José Mourinho satiates his hunger and leads a team of Vikings to victory

By Creative Salon

20 May 2025

When Snickers enlist the help of a star, they do it in a big way. That’s why for their latest  campaign made by T&Pm, they’ve recruited the iconic and charismatic football manager José Mourinho, to  dramatise how hunger makes us behave out-of-sorts. 

Since 2010, Snickers has deployed a much-loved formula showing hunger-struck people being transformed into a not-so useful hungry version of themselves, from an alternate reality. 

In the latest chapter of its long-standing global platform ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’,  the new Snickers blockbuster places the Portuguese tactician at the heart of a Viking battle  scene. 

José stars as a hungry version of a Viking leader. As a result of his hunger, the leader is acting  out of sorts and instead of deploying stereotypically brutish communication skills, he starts to  behave more like a modern-day tactician. The Vikings are confused by their leader's tactics, which include calls for patience and composure, and feature complex formations on a  whiteboard.

Thankfully, one member of the Viking horde has a Snickers to hand, which he thrusts into the  hands of José, transforming him back into a full-stomached, Viking leader. 

Due to Jose's rich character on and off screen, the creative team alongside Shannon Murphy  (BAFTA award winning director behind ‘Babyteeth’ and new BBC series ‘Dope Girls’) were able to  inject plenty of ‘Special One’ nods, including a knockout game formation shift from 4-5-1 after a  red card - to a team full of superstars named after ‘Bjørn’, like Bjørnaldo. 

Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking, says, ‘What makes  Snickers special is having a platform that is, in its simplest terms, inherently Snickers. Everyone  knows and loves the fact that Snickers is synonymous with 'You’re Not You When You're  Hungry', so we're really excited to bring back this essence via our new creative. And what better  person to make it extra special than the ‘Special One’ himself.’ 

Andre Moreira, Chief Creative Officer at T&Pm says: ‘Combining a horde of Vikings with the  Special One was an epic experience in itself. And thanks to director Shannon Murphy, who  blended gritty production design with perfectly timed comedic performances, it looks epic too.’ 

This ATL forms the first in a series of Snickers football campaigns over the next few months.  Future instalments include Spanish footballing sensation Aitana Bonmati tackling the issue of  hunger-induced ‘Falling Over’ (or as some call it, ‘diving’), as well as English football star Bukayo  Saka on ‘Hangry Gaming’, teaming up with Angry Ginge. Each instalment will give Snickers a  platform to tackle humorous hunger-based issues in the footballing world on their social  channels.

Credits

Agency: T&Pm 

CCO: Andre Moreira 

ECD: Toby Allen 

Group Creative Directors: Frances Draskau & Jim Stump 

Creatives: Matt Deacon & Ben Fallows 

Chief Strategy Officer: Oliver Egan 

Strategy Lead: Alex Wrigley 

Senior Strategist: Ed Davenhil 

Global Client Lead: Gemma Gee 

Client Lead: Laura Hazell 

Senior Account Director: Francesca Lamacchi 

Account Director: Megan Bradley-Cole 

Senior Account Manager: Michael Trevarrow 

Content Executive: Jago Bailey 

Senior PM: Evie Ungemuth 

Senior PM: Greg Nicholls 

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely

Senior Producer: Charlie Thacker Assistant Producer: Carla Sandhu Design Lead: Greg Fadden 

Motion Graphics Lead: Ade Walker Senior Designer: Ralph Pedersen Designer: Phoebe Eaves 

Production Company: Smuggler 

Director: Shannon Murphy 

Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly 

Producer: Amelia Hanbury 

Director of Photography: Andrew Commis 1st AD: Dennis Sonin 

Movement Coordinator: Imogen Knight Costume Designer: Juozas Valenta Production Designer: Arũnas Čepulis Service Company Lithuania: Grandma Films Service Company Istanbul: Depo Films 

Editor: Dan Sherwen 

Offline Producer: Rachel Goodger Assistant Editor: Jules Bayer-Crier 

Audio & Post Production: No.8 London Executive Producer: James Robley Producer: Lily Delphine 

