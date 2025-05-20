Snickers Enlists The Special One

When Snickers enlist the help of a star, they do it in a big way. That’s why for their latest campaign made by T&Pm, they’ve recruited the iconic and charismatic football manager José Mourinho, to dramatise how hunger makes us behave out-of-sorts.

Since 2010, Snickers has deployed a much-loved formula showing hunger-struck people being transformed into a not-so useful hungry version of themselves, from an alternate reality.

In the latest chapter of its long-standing global platform ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’, the new Snickers blockbuster places the Portuguese tactician at the heart of a Viking battle scene.

José stars as a hungry version of a Viking leader. As a result of his hunger, the leader is acting out of sorts and instead of deploying stereotypically brutish communication skills, he starts to behave more like a modern-day tactician. The Vikings are confused by their leader's tactics, which include calls for patience and composure, and feature complex formations on a whiteboard.