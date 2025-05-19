Taco Bell Taps Into Fashion Fans With DIY Packaging

Cereal boxes and bin bags are just a few of the ways that pre-loved fashion sellers have been packaging up their wares to expecting buyers.

In a campaign launched with The Or, Taco Bell has stepped in to offer a taco-themed solution to the postage needs of the growing circular fashion community, with an in-store DIY postage packaging station at the brand’s Baker Street branch, for one day only.

Customers can pack up their items in-store using all the necessary materials - complete with an unmistakable branded bag.