Samsung Sets Up First 25-hour Skatepark

The world’s first 25-hour skatepark is a vibrant homage to all elements of skateboarding culture, featuring 25 hours of music performances, entertainment and content creation experiences, all powered by the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung's long-term strategic partner Iris developed the creative platform, and are behind the production of the flagship launch event.

At the skatepark, Samsung invites everyone to ‘Drop in with Samsung’ Supported by EE and participate in a dynamic range of activities on offer, all whilst experiencing the exceptional camera capabilities of the latest Galaxy S25 series.

BAYSIXTY6 will undergo a dramatic transformation, with enhanced lighting and design, creating the ultimate backdrop for capturing stunning content with the Galaxy S25’s advanced features, including Nightography Video and Ultra-Wide camera. Whether day or night, attendees can witness firsthand how the device delivers stunning shots in any lighting condition.