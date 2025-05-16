Samsung Sets Up First 25-hour Skatepark
The firm joins with EE and Skateboard GB to showcase the capabilities of the new Galaxy S25 in an initiative created by Iris
16 May 2025
The world’s first 25-hour skatepark is a vibrant homage to all elements of skateboarding culture, featuring 25 hours of music performances, entertainment and content creation experiences, all powered by the Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung's long-term strategic partner Iris developed the creative platform, and are behind the production of the flagship launch event.
At the skatepark, Samsung invites everyone to ‘Drop in with Samsung’ Supported by EE and participate in a dynamic range of activities on offer, all whilst experiencing the exceptional camera capabilities of the latest Galaxy S25 series.
BAYSIXTY6 will undergo a dramatic transformation, with enhanced lighting and design, creating the ultimate backdrop for capturing stunning content with the Galaxy S25’s advanced features, including Nightography Video and Ultra-Wide camera. Whether day or night, attendees can witness firsthand how the device delivers stunning shots in any lighting condition.
Experience the 25-hour immersion:
The 25-Hour Street: A free skate zone for all skill levels, with Samsung product experts on hand to assist with capturing incredible content on the Galaxy S25 series.
The Ultra-Wide Bowl: A dedicated drop-in area for skaters to showcase their skills, utilising the Ultra-Wide camera to capture expansive angles during the day and stunning night shots with Night mode, or video content with Nightography Video.
The 25-Hour Zone: Home of the ‘Now Bar’ – a space to learn about Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI innovations and why the Galaxy S25 series is the ultimate true AI companion. The Now Bar is a space to break for some food, grab a drink, and learn how the latest tech can offer ‘New ways to get things done’, with updates on the 25-hour Skatepark schedule and some exclusive product giveaways for most impressive Galaxy S25 skate footage.
The 25-Hour Shop: Celebrity meet-and-greets with Team Galaxy Skate ambassadors, an immersive mobile gaming station, offering visitors the chance to beat the top score on mobile skateboarding game True Skate, and opportunities to try out the wider Samsung Galaxy product ecosystem.
Event highlights:
A launch moment to remember with Sky Brown and Team Galaxy Skate talent dropping in, and James Threlfall DJing to set the vibe.
An exclusive sunrise skate session and shoot curated in partnership with Dazed Media
Invigorating skate yoga session led by Shankos Skate School
Design your own board with Big Aye Skateboards – a closed session for under 18s
Exclusive meet-and-greets with professional skaters, including Olympic medalist Sky Brown
Social media workshop with skate influencer Stef Nurding and Samsung UK, giving insights on maximising skate content for visibility
Dedicated skate photography sessions with renowned photographer Garry Jones
Perfect your trick with pro-skaters in Team Galaxy Skate offering one-on-one lessons
A panel discussion with leaders from Skateboard GB, who will be talking about what a career in skate looks like and how to get more skateparks in your local community.
Driven by the shared belief to ‘Never Stop Growing,’ Samsung, Skateboard GB and EE are also investing in extended opening hours at ten skateparks across the UK. This initiative, which includes funding for events, product experiences, and skate jams, will empower the personal growth of the next generation of skaters with greater park access, enhanced connectivity, and the tools to capture and share their progress.