VCCP and Samsung Europe’s 'Go Jet It' Takes Off with Influencers and Catchy Track

Loud Parade , the award-winning music agency, have created a bespoke soundtrack for the Bespoke Jet AI, calling out its features whilst producing a genuine earworm that will encourage TikTok and Instagram users to add it to their own content and share what they would change if they had the power. VCCP also created a music video for the track (which is available on Spotify).

Maatin Adewunmi, co-founder at Loud Parade, said: “To make great adverts, you need to have great music and making chart-quality music for brands is something we pride ourselves on at Loud Parade. We enjoyed working with Samsung and VCCP to make the “Go Jet It” Song.. The Bespoke Jet AI vacuum has so many unique features and we were challenged to bring them to life through the track. We loved what we came up with, and know you will too!”

This is the first pan-European influencer campaign that VCCP and Samsung Europe have worked on together since the creative agency was appointed by Samsung Europe earlier following a competitive pitch process to work on social campaigns and strategy. VCCP is one of Samsung Europe’s roster agencies.

Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer at Samsung Europe , said: “If you combine music jingles, one of the oldest marketing techniques, with social media and AI, two of the newest marketing innovations – you get something very exciting and different that cuts through the noise. This is what we did with VCCP to ‘infotain’ consumers about our newest product, the Bespoke Jet AI. We’re excited to get this campaign out there - we hope the world loves it as much as we do.”

Alex Dalman, head of social and innovation at VCCP, added: “Samsung is an incredible company with such a diverse range of products that sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many different appliances they manufacture. With the Bespoke Jet AI we wanted to celebrate the product in a fun, thumb-stopping way. We had a really short brief for the project and instantly thought of our friends Loud Parade who were also happy to work in an agile and responsive way to make a really catchy soundtrack - I guarantee it will be stuck in your head for days.

This fully integrated campaign launches today in the UK and will run in other EMEA markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Italy. Activity will continue across social on owned channels and through influencer partnerships.