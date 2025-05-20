Vodafone Ireland Celebrates Human Connections With New Audio Series

Vodafone Ireland is excited to launch 'A Stranger’s Tale', created by Grey London, the new campaign that uses the power of positive connection to bring people closer together. The new audio series, which is now available on Spotify, highlights Vodafone's commitment to encouraging meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world. By asking people to look up from their screens and engage with those around them, Vodafone aims to inspire a wave of connection in our everyday interactions.



Through the captivating art of storytelling, A Stranger’s Tale demonstrates how every connection, no matter how brief, has the potential to enrich our lives.



Everyone has a story to tell, which is why when the opportunity arose, expert storyteller, Lochlainn ‘Locky’ McKenna, leapt at the chance to bring Vodafone Ireland’s A Stranger’s Tale to life.

A Stranger’s Tale is a new audio series, devised by Grey London, written by Locky, produced by Assembly and narrated by Irish actor, Killian Scott. This series takes the art of storytelling to a new extreme – telling the stories from a moment of connection on public transport, beyond the four walls of a studio.



Telling stories that would otherwise be untold, the series follows Locky’s journey with Vodafone, as he embarks on a quest to learn more about the people and the community around us.



From full buses to bustling trams and trains, modern day commuters frequently find themselves absorbed in their phones, disconnected from the world around them. Which is where the Cork native comes in.

With an interest in directing work about humans and how people connect with each other, Locky excels at telling stories of the humankind: relationships, families, heartbreak, survival, courage and love. From a woman on the DART whose daughter was an Olympic athlete and a painter who painted animals in obscure locations, to a Munster rugby super-fan and a fisherman who invited him out on his boat, Locky unlocks some incredible tales.

Connections can comfort us, inspire us, enrich us, and change the way we look at the world. As an organisation with connectivity at its core, Vodafone Ireland believes that every connection, no matter how big or small, has the power to make a positive difference.