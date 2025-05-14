Five Reasons Why...Grey Is Aligning With Ogilvy

WPP is aligning Grey with Ogilvy, shifting the network away from the AKQA Group - while maintaining Grey as an independent agency brand. For marketers navigating increasingly complex demands, it’s a sign of how modern creative networks are being restructured to serve clients with more clarity, scale, and precision.

According to Ogilvy’s global CEO Devika Bulchandani: "I am confident that this move will strengthen both Grey and Ogilvy, allowing us to use our collective capabilities and deliver even more impactful solutions for our clients. Together, we will continue to redefine the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in our industry."

The move will see Grey retain its independence and identity as a standalone agency brand, but with Grey's global CEO Laura Maness now reporting directly to Bulchandani. And Grey will now report financially into Ogilvy - adopting the same structure used by DAVID, INGO and New Commercial Arts (NCA), which operate with standalone P&Ls but roll up into Ogilvy for group reporting purposes. The model offers autonomy to all the agency brands and access to broader network firepower.

Grey became part of the AKQA Group in 2020—a merger that, at the time, lacked a clearly defined market demand for a combined offering and has since struggled to deliver any real cohesive value in practice. The news of Grey’s alignment with Ogilvy comes as AKQA prepares to announce a new global CEO this summer, following the departure of founder Ajaz Ahmed late last year.

Grey, which describes itself as "the smallest of the big creative agencies of WPP" has 25 studios in 18 markets around the world. Clients include Corona, Aquafresh, Applebee, Vodafone Ireland, and Haleon.