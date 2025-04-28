Meet the Ogilvy One UK Leadership Team

The return of Ogilvy One last year – with a space in the middle of the name this time - was met with much fanfare as its mother-agency network realised its mistake in shuttering the ‘relationship marketing’ business, which launched in 1972.

Within its first 12 months of having resumed operating again, it has already been named; Campaign's Customer Engagement Agency of the Year. So no pressure for year two.

Under Ogilvy veteran and Ogilvy One global CEO Kent Wertime, the agency opened with a global workforce of 3,800 employees. In Europe, it was led by Claire Lawson who has since been elevated to global president, meaning the UK needed a leadership reshuffle.

The trio selected to take up the reigns are co-managing directors Charlie Ryder and Alan Makepeace, who were promoted internally, alongside Ed Turner, who is the UK head of strategy. Working alongside them are executive creative directors Angus George and Johnny Watters.

“A lot of people do know what it [Ogilvy One] is – some of them have seen it through the industry. Now, it’s about working out how we make it as fit as it was back then," explains Ryder of re-establishing the agency’s reputation.

Makepeace credits the efforts of Lawson for putting Ogilvy One back on the map by using the equity that remained in place since it was scrapped in 2017 and now taking the next step by bringing in new talent such as Turner, who has switched from EssenceMediacom.

“But so much has changed. When I joined, it was the same set of good relationship marketing agencies within the competitive set but now that’s changed massively. There is equity in the name, but there is a job to do to re-educate everyone,” Makepeace adds of the challenge at hand in the era of management consultancies and alongside traditional specialist agencies.