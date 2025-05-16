Costa Declares It's 'Made With Heart'

Costa Coffee, the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop*, today announces the launch of Made With Heart, a new global brand platform and the company’s most significant marketing campaign in recent years. The initiative repositions Costa Coffee’s messaging to highlight the emotional and ritualistic role coffee plays in daily life.

Developed by WPP Open X led by VML UK, Made With Heart encourages consumers to embrace everyday moments with greater intention, underscoring the role of coffee as more than just a beverage—it’s a ritual shared, a pause taken, a moment of connection.