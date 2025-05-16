costa can be hero

Costa Declares It's 'Made With Heart'

VML UK are behind the coffee business's new platform, which celebrates shared moments of connection

16 May 2025

Costa Coffee, the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop*, today announces the launch of Made With Heart, a new global brand platform and the company’s most significant marketing campaign in recent years. The initiative repositions Costa Coffee’s messaging to highlight the emotional and ritualistic role coffee plays in daily life.

Developed by WPP Open X led by VML UK, Made With Heart encourages consumers to embrace everyday moments with greater intention, underscoring the role of coffee as more than just a beverage—it’s a ritual shared, a pause taken, a moment of connection.

“As market leaders, we know that coffee is more than just a drink—it’s a deeply ingrained part of people’s everyday lives” said Cecile Angrand, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Costa Coffee. “It’s the comforting start to a busy day, the pause between meetings, the moment of connection between friends or colleagues. At Costa Coffee, we believe these moments matter, and they deserve coffee that’s crafted with genuine care, quality, and passion. Made With Heart reflects our commitment to putting people and purpose at the centre of everything we do—from how we craft our drinks to the experience we create for every customer, every day.” 

Costa Coffee will launch its latest UK campaign on Friday 16th May 2025, fronted by two hero films directed by Tony Barry (Knucklehead). The creative centres on emotionally resonant, everyday moments: one film follows a student heading to university, while the other captures a couple with conflicting work shifts. Both stories demonstrate the simple, yet meaningful, ritual of sharing a Costa Coffee. Reinforcing the brand's powerful role in everyday life.

