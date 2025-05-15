Work of the week
Ikeas's 'One Bag To Rule Them All'; British Gas is 'Taking Care of Things' and More...
The best creative, curated
15 May 2025
Ikea Celebrates 'One Bag To Rule Them All'
IKEA’s new flagship store, at 214 Oxford Street, spans three floors and 5,800 square metres, offering 6,000 products, with 3,500 available to takeaway.
To celebrate IKEA’s arrival on the UK’s most iconic high street, creative agency Mother created a campaign to position the FRAKTA bag as the ultimate shopping bag, positioning it as ‘one bag to rule them all.’
1/3
2/3
3/3
Škoda Takes A Scientific Spin On New Electric Car Model with FCB London
Škoda is taking car advertising to new heights in the global launch campaign for its new electric model, Enyaq.
The work by FCB London, cuts through the ‘sea of sameness’ that is often associated with advertising in the electric car category, answering the question of what happens when you drop a car and an umbrella in a vacuum chamber.
'Wife' for Confused.com by Leo Burnett
Confused.com and Leo Burnett UK have unveiled the second instalment of the brand’s Just Used Confused.com platform, with a campaign that visualises the emotional relief of getting a great insurance deal, by turning people into inflatable, helium-filled versions of themselves.
'Style It Out' for F&F by BBH
F&F's new brand platform reflects the realities of life for its consumers. While F&F can’t give people magical superpowers, they can give them the composure to face life’s challenges in style, whether that's getting toilet roll stuck to a heel or getting a dress caught in the car door?
'Taking Care of Things' for British Gas by T&Pm
British Gas, the UK's leading energy and home services provider, has launched a new brand platform, 'Taking care of things', reinforcing its commitment to keeping British homes warm and working. The campaign highlights how British Gas is there to give customers total peace of mind in their homes.
The work introduces long-term brand characters, ‘the Things'. A lovable, very fluffy family who embody the feeling of being a British Gas customer.
'Scratchcards Add Some Play ' for Allwyn by VCCP
Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, celebrates the entertaining ways adults come together to play games. It brings to life the fun, interactive role that Scratchcards play in real-world social moments, and aims to reposition Scratchcards for a new generation of players.
'Light, as you like it' for Audi by BBH London
Light can transform an entire space, change emotions and perspectives. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron’s panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows people to bring in, or block out, natural light when, where and however is preferable.
'Power Struggle' for OVO by Saatchi & Saatchi
OVO has launched an all-new creative platform, Do Energy Differently, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, to encourage customers to be champions of their own home, and embrace technology to bring control, affordability and energy efficiency to the most important space in their lives.
'Indescribably Good Snacks' for McCain by adam&eveDDB
McCain is sparking a national debate about how to describe its new sharing snack, a hot chip/crisp combo called Vibes, with a campaign by adam&eveDDB. Vibes are McCain’s biggest innovation in more than a decade and a ‘game-changer’ in the snacking category – combining the fluffiness of chips with the moreish crunch of a crisp.
'First School Poo' for Andrex by FCB London
Andrex, the UKs No.1 toilet tissue brand owned by Kimberly Clark is encouraging kids to conquer toilet embarrassment with a new campaign from FCB London. Research conducted by Andrex found that 75% of UK school kids don’t feel comfortable doing a poo at school and are risking their health as a result.
'Tea Changes Everything' for Lipton by adam&eveDDB
Pepsi Lipton International is launching ‘Tea Changes Everything’, an uplifting global brand platform for Lipton Ice Tea, created with long-term partners adam&eveDDB.