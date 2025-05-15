collage of campaigns from the week

Work of the week

Ikeas's 'One Bag To Rule Them All'; British Gas is 'Taking Care of Things' and More...

The best creative, curated

By Creative Salon

15 May 2025

Ikea Celebrates 'One Bag To Rule Them All'

IKEA’s new flagship store, at 214 Oxford Street, spans three floors and 5,800 square metres, offering 6,000 products, with 3,500 available to takeaway. 

To celebrate IKEA’s arrival on the UK’s most iconic high street, creative agency Mother created a campaign to position the FRAKTA bag as the ultimate shopping bag, positioning it as ‘one bag to rule them all.’

Read more

  • ikea hero ikea walks through

    1/3

  • Ikea carrying bag

    2/3

  • ikea underground

    3/3

Škoda Takes A Scientific Spin On New Electric Car Model with FCB London

Škoda is taking car advertising to new heights in the global launch campaign for its new electric model, Enyaq. 

The work by FCB London, cuts through the ‘sea of sameness’ that is often associated with advertising in the electric car category, answering the question of what happens when you drop a car and an umbrella in a vacuum chamber. 

Read more.

'Wife' for Confused.com by Leo Burnett

Confused.com and Leo Burnett UK have unveiled the second instalment of the brand’s Just Used Confused.com platform, with a campaign that visualises the emotional relief of getting a great insurance deal, by turning people into inflatable, helium-filled versions of themselves.

Read more.

'Style It Out' for F&F by BBH

F&F's new brand platform reflects the realities of life for its consumers. While F&F can’t give people magical superpowers, they can give them the composure to face life’s challenges in style, whether that's getting toilet roll stuck to a heel or getting a dress caught in the car door?

Read more.

'Taking Care of Things' for British Gas by T&Pm

British Gas, the UK's leading energy and home services provider, has launched a new brand platform, 'Taking care of things', reinforcing its commitment to keeping British homes warm and working. The campaign highlights how British Gas is there to give customers total peace of mind in their homes.

The work introduces long-term brand characters, ‘the Things'. A lovable, very fluffy family who embody the feeling of being a British Gas customer.

Read more.

'Scratchcards Add Some Play ' for Allwyn by VCCP

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, celebrates the entertaining ways adults come together to play games. It brings to life the fun, interactive role that Scratchcards play in real-world social moments, and aims to reposition Scratchcards for a new generation of players.

Read more.

'Light, as you like it' for Audi by BBH London

Light can transform an entire space, change emotions and perspectives. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron’s panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency allows people to bring in, or block out, natural light when, where and however is preferable.

Read more.

'Power Struggle' for OVO by Saatchi & Saatchi

OVO has launched an all-new creative platform, Do Energy Differently, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, to encourage customers to be champions of their own home, and embrace technology to bring control, affordability and energy efficiency to the most important space in their lives.

Read more.

'Indescribably Good Snacks' for McCain by adam&eveDDB

McCain is sparking a national debate about how to describe its new sharing snack, a hot chip/crisp combo called Vibes, with a campaign by adam&eveDDB. Vibes are McCain’s biggest innovation in more than a decade and a ‘game-changer’ in the snacking category – combining the fluffiness of chips with the moreish crunch of a crisp.

Read more.

'First School Poo' for Andrex by FCB London

Andrex, the UKs No.1 toilet tissue brand owned by Kimberly Clark is encouraging kids to conquer toilet embarrassment with a new campaign from FCB London. Research conducted by Andrex found that 75% of UK school kids don’t feel comfortable doing a poo at school and are risking their health as a result.

Read more.

'Tea Changes Everything' for Lipton by adam&eveDDB

Pepsi Lipton International is launching ‘Tea Changes Everything’, an uplifting global brand platform for Lipton Ice Tea, created with long-term partners adam&eveDDB.

Read more.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.