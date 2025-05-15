Ikeas's 'One Bag To Rule Them All'; British Gas is 'Taking Care of Things' and More...

Ikea Celebrates 'One Bag To Rule Them All'

IKEA’s new flagship store, at 214 Oxford Street, spans three floors and 5,800 square metres, offering 6,000 products, with 3,500 available to takeaway.

To celebrate IKEA’s arrival on the UK’s most iconic high street, creative agency Mother created a campaign to position the FRAKTA bag as the ultimate shopping bag, positioning it as ‘one bag to rule them all.’

