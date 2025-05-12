Confused.com Floats a Humorous Take On Insurance

Two further 30 second spots films - Dad and Neighbour - will follow later this month (30th May) both continuing the theme of characters no longer being weighed down by the cost and stress of insurance. In Dad, Glen’s float is interrupted by learning his daughter is getting married, while in Neighbour, a peaceful drift is cut short by an awkward interaction with his neighbour mid-toothbrushing.

All creative closes with Confused.com’s distinctive “joyful whistle” — Roger Whittaker’s Finnish Whistler — in a nod to the first installment of the Just Used Confused.com platform launched last year.

Each of the films will be supported by cutdowns across TV, SVOD, BVOD, cinema, radio and social and run nationwide across the UK for 12 months. The work was created in partnership with fellow Publicis Groupe agency, Zenith, which handled media and planning; delivering a media approach which will efficiently build brand fame amongst insurance customers across the UK.

The new campaign builds on last year’s launch of the Just Used Confused.com platform, created in response to a national appetite for celebrating the feeling of saving money, and a sense of control in the face of everyday chaos. By freeing people from the time, cost and emotional weight of insurance, the platform positions Confused.com as a genuine antidote to insurance angst, brought to life through simple, comedic visual metaphors.

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, said: “This campaign continues to turn a simple emotional truth into something brilliantly ownable. The moment you’ve sorted your insurance, there’s genuine relief. So, we’ve bottled that feeling, inflated it, and floated it through a few awkward life moments. It’s fun, it’s absurd, and it’s completely Confused.com.”

Maria Howell-Jones, Head of Advertising and Social Media at Confused.com, said: “Last year’s campaign gave us a distinctive creative territory to build on. This next chapter lifts it further… literally. We wanted to create work that’s light, clear and memorable, and that keeps building meaning behind our brand promise: that Confused.com is the antidote to insurance angst.”

Jeff Low, Director, Biscuit Filmworks, added: “ Most ads are dreadful. I think these are not. I hope you like them as much as I enjoyed making them with Leo Burnett.”

