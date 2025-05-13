ovo washing machine

Ovo Focuses On People Power

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the energy firm Ovo's new platform sheds light on energy, control, and affordability

By Creative Salon

13 May 2025

OVO has launched an all-new creative platform, Do Energy Differently, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, to encourage customers to be champions of their own home, and embrace technology to bring control, affordability and energy efficiency to the most important space in their lives.

Taking OVO back on TV with a brand advertising campaign, the work is rooted in the insight that people often feel powerless and disengaged when managing energy use in their own homes.

Do Energy Differently challenges the idea that energy is an uncontrollable force in people's lives

The campaign aims to demonstrate how OVO owns smart solutions that put people in charge, such as OVO Beyond - the brand’s rewards programme that gives customers two free hours of energy each week, prizes for shifting energy use to greener times of day, and even the option to earn free solar panels and EV miles.

Do Energy Differently launches with a film directed by Réalité duo, Jason Causse and Alba Solé at CANADA London. The 60” film, Power Struggle, depicts a bumbling horde of household appliances and power-hungry machines running wild. 

Production of the film focused on shooting as much in-camera as possible, using rigged and puppeteered appliances rather than relying heavily on CGI. This approach brings a clunky, clumsy and upbeat tone to the appliances behaviour as we see a family becoming overwhelmed by the abundance of energy-consuming devices. OVO emerges as a solution, restoring a sense of calm to their home. The film highlights the challenges of managing energy consumption..

The campaign will run across TV, audio, OOH and print. Media planning was by Goodstuff

Alice Tendler,  Director of Brand and Marketing at OVO says, "Nobody likes feeling out of control, especially when it comes to your own home and finances. We wanted to inject some emotion into our advertising by dramatising energy anxiety and cutting through the noise to show what doing energy differently can feel like with OVO.” 

Franki Goodwin , Chief Creative Officer says “This work is what happens when a simple consumer insight takes a creative leap into something wonderfully wild. Cut from this very relatable feeling to being on set with a magi-mix having a hissyfit and debating how angry a light can get in OOH and you’ve got us at our best. An incredible feat of agency, client and production partners with a shared ambition.”  

Genevieve Tompkins , Chief Executive Officer at Goodstuff says, “We couldn’t be more pleased to bring OVO back to the nation’s screens, with striking new work from Saatchi & Saatchi. We hope to see continued brand and business growth with this integrated, distinctive creative and media multichannel campaign.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Power Struggle

CLIENT: OVO

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Franki Goodwin

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Will John

EXECUTIVE DESIGN DIRECTOR: Nathan Crawford

CREATIVE LEAD: Sarah Heavens

CREATIVE: Will Blackburn

CREATIVE: Avril Delaney

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Francisco Fernandes

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Max Henderson

CONCEPTUAL DESIGNER: Ajay Sookraj

CONCEPTUAL DESIGNER: Shivani Panchal

PLANNING LEAD: Olivia Stubbings

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Shaun Murphy

SENIOR PLANNER: Bridget Moyle

BUSINESS LEAD: Katya Hanbury-Williams

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Maddie Williams

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Simran Randhawa

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION DIRECTOR: Sam Robinson

SENIOR PRODUCER: Lizzie Mabbott

OOH PRODUCER: Grace McDonagh

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Rita Aboderin

AV PRODUCTION:

PRODUCTION COMPANY: CANADA London

DIRECTOR: Réalité

DOP: Pat Aldinger

MANAGING DIRECTOR / EP: Marta Bobic

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Daisy Gautier

PRODUCER: Davey Ahern

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Peter Arboine

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Andy Kelly

SFX: Flash SFX

1st AD: Shakir Hafoudh

SERVICE PRODUCTION: Armada +

EXEC. PRODUCER: Roman Valent

LINE PRODUCER: Petr Slavic

EDITOR: Carlos Font Clos @ Cabin Edit

CUTTING ASSISTANT: Victoria Man

EDIT ASSISTANT: Chris Day

EDIT PRODUCER: Caylee Banz

POST PRODUCTION:

POST HOUSE: Selected Works

2D LEAD - Pete Hodsman

2D ARTISTS - Olivia Wang, Jay Bandlish, Mahesh Chandrasekaran, Gianluca Di Marco

DMP - Lyndall Spagnoletti

3D LEAD - Mickey O'Donoghue

3D ARTISTS - Sarah Hiley, Alberto Lara, Luke Frampton, Pavel Mamichev, Kieran Russell, Andreas Graichen, Matthias Tatge

SENIOR PRODUCER - Will Howland

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT - Matthew Steven

ONLINE ARTISTS - Emma King, Dave Wishart

COLOUR: Hannibal Lang @BaconX

SOUND:

STUDIO: 750mph

SOUND DESIGNER: Sam Ashwell & Mark Hellaby

HoP / PRODUCER: Olivia Ray

MUSIC: Emeralds Music

OOH PRODUCTION: Prodigious

Executive Producer - Jon Murray

Art Director: Andrew Bayliss

Senior CG animators: Petroc Menuhin, Mack Knights

Senior CG Lighting: Carlos Duque

Senior Motion Graphics Artist: Gideon Prins

CG Rigging: Juan Apestegui

Senior Designer: Scott Powell

Senior Motion Designer: Aivaras Seduika

