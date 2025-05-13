Ovo Focuses On People Power

OVO has launched an all-new creative platform, Do Energy Differently, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, to encourage customers to be champions of their own home, and embrace technology to bring control, affordability and energy efficiency to the most important space in their lives.

Taking OVO back on TV with a brand advertising campaign, the work is rooted in the insight that people often feel powerless and disengaged when managing energy use in their own homes.

Do Energy Differently challenges the idea that energy is an uncontrollable force in people's lives

The campaign aims to demonstrate how OVO owns smart solutions that put people in charge, such as OVO Beyond - the brand’s rewards programme that gives customers two free hours of energy each week, prizes for shifting energy use to greener times of day, and even the option to earn free solar panels and EV miles.

Do Energy Differently launches with a film directed by Réalité duo, Jason Causse and Alba Solé at CANADA London. The 60” film, Power Struggle, depicts a bumbling horde of household appliances and power-hungry machines running wild.

Production of the film focused on shooting as much in-camera as possible, using rigged and puppeteered appliances rather than relying heavily on CGI. This approach brings a clunky, clumsy and upbeat tone to the appliances behaviour as we see a family becoming overwhelmed by the abundance of energy-consuming devices. OVO emerges as a solution, restoring a sense of calm to their home. The film highlights the challenges of managing energy consumption..