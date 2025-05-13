Ovo Focuses On People Power
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the energy firm Ovo's new platform sheds light on energy, control, and affordability
13 May 2025
OVO has launched an all-new creative platform, Do Energy Differently, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, to encourage customers to be champions of their own home, and embrace technology to bring control, affordability and energy efficiency to the most important space in their lives.
Taking OVO back on TV with a brand advertising campaign, the work is rooted in the insight that people often feel powerless and disengaged when managing energy use in their own homes.
Do Energy Differently challenges the idea that energy is an uncontrollable force in people's lives
The campaign aims to demonstrate how OVO owns smart solutions that put people in charge, such as OVO Beyond - the brand’s rewards programme that gives customers two free hours of energy each week, prizes for shifting energy use to greener times of day, and even the option to earn free solar panels and EV miles.
Do Energy Differently launches with a film directed by Réalité duo, Jason Causse and Alba Solé at CANADA London. The 60” film, Power Struggle, depicts a bumbling horde of household appliances and power-hungry machines running wild.
Production of the film focused on shooting as much in-camera as possible, using rigged and puppeteered appliances rather than relying heavily on CGI. This approach brings a clunky, clumsy and upbeat tone to the appliances behaviour as we see a family becoming overwhelmed by the abundance of energy-consuming devices. OVO emerges as a solution, restoring a sense of calm to their home. The film highlights the challenges of managing energy consumption..
The campaign will run across TV, audio, OOH and print. Media planning was by Goodstuff
Alice Tendler, Director of Brand and Marketing at OVO says, "Nobody likes feeling out of control, especially when it comes to your own home and finances. We wanted to inject some emotion into our advertising by dramatising energy anxiety and cutting through the noise to show what doing energy differently can feel like with OVO.”
Franki Goodwin , Chief Creative Officer says “This work is what happens when a simple consumer insight takes a creative leap into something wonderfully wild. Cut from this very relatable feeling to being on set with a magi-mix having a hissyfit and debating how angry a light can get in OOH and you’ve got us at our best. An incredible feat of agency, client and production partners with a shared ambition.”
Genevieve Tompkins , Chief Executive Officer at Goodstuff says, “We couldn’t be more pleased to bring OVO back to the nation’s screens, with striking new work from Saatchi & Saatchi. We hope to see continued brand and business growth with this integrated, distinctive creative and media multichannel campaign.”
