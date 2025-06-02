Sainsbury's Celebrates Summer
New Commercial Arts is behind the retailer's latest 'Taste The Difference' ad
02 June 2025
In these three new spots created by NCA, the Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range is celebrated with three products; a 30 day matured ribeye steak, ripe and juicy hand picked strawberries and pillowy sourdough pave. The campaign will help customers to see how they can upgrade their everyday meals to be more delicious with Sainsbury's Taste the Difference.
In each film we hear the familiar voice of Stephen Fry. When the customer asks ‘Hey Sainsbury’s’ Stephen can’t help but jump in, confident they are keen to know more about the craft and care that goes into the Taste the Difference range.
1/2
2/2
As they continue to marvel at their delicious food, Stephen’s anticipation grows. He continues to speculate, and we hear the well-known brass of Minnie Ripperton’s Les Fleurs build to a crescendo. But the customer then humorously and abruptly undermines Stephen’s rhapsodising by simply telling us it’s delicious, as they declare it ‘proper nice’, ‘well good’ or ‘banging’.
The TV spots are the latest addition to an OOH and digital campaign that launched in Spring and will continue through summer. The work was photographed by Lizzie Mason, using a premium visual lighting style, garnished with touches of humanity and a sense of the everyday. The campaign uses a simple copy approach with two word headlines; one being the food itself, followed by a play on words to allude to the fact TTD food gives you a chance to level up every meal time.
