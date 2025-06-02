Sainsbury's Celebrates Summer

In these three new spots created by NCA, the Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range is celebrated with three products; a 30 day matured ribeye steak, ripe and juicy hand picked strawberries and pillowy sourdough pave. The campaign will help customers to see how they can upgrade their everyday meals to be more delicious with Sainsbury's Taste the Difference.

In each film we hear the familiar voice of Stephen Fry. When the customer asks ‘Hey Sainsbury’s’ Stephen can’t help but jump in, confident they are keen to know more about the craft and care that goes into the Taste the Difference range.