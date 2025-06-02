nca man with beef

Sainsbury's Celebrates Summer

New Commercial Arts is behind the retailer's latest 'Taste The Difference' ad

By Creative Salon

02 June 2025

In these three new spots created by NCA, the Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range is celebrated with three products; a 30 day matured ribeye steak, ripe and juicy hand picked strawberries and pillowy sourdough pave. The campaign will help customers to see how they can upgrade their everyday meals to be more delicious with Sainsbury's Taste the Difference.

In each film we hear the familiar voice of Stephen Fry. When the customer asks ‘Hey Sainsbury’s’ Stephen can’t help but jump in, confident they are keen to know more about the craft and care that goes into the Taste the Difference range.

  • nca sainsbury's food

    1/2

  • nca strawberries sainsburys

    2/2

As they continue to marvel at their delicious food, Stephen’s anticipation grows. He continues to speculate, and we hear the well-known brass of Minnie Ripperton’s Les Fleurs build to a crescendo. But the customer then humorously and abruptly undermines Stephen’s rhapsodising by simply telling us it’s delicious, as they declare it ‘proper nice’, ‘well good’ or ‘banging’.

The TV spots are the latest addition to an OOH and digital campaign that launched in Spring and will continue through summer. The work was photographed by Lizzie Mason, using a premium visual lighting style, garnished with touches of humanity and a sense of the everyday. The campaign uses a simple copy approach with two word headlines; one being the food itself, followed by a play on words to allude to the fact TTD food gives you a chance to level up every meal time.

Credits

Brand: Sainsbury’s  

Radha Davies: Marketing Director 

Stephen Bowes: Head of Campaigns

Emma Bisley: Head of Campaigns

Abbey Garrood: Campaign Manager

Jessica McFaul: Marketing Campaign Executive 

Daisy Exton: Digital Marketing Lead

Agency: NCA 

Creative: 

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Creative Director: Dan Bailey

Creative Director: Brad Woolf

Creative Director: Alex King

Creative Director: Raymond Chan

Account Handling & Planning:

Founder: James Murphy 

Founder:  David Golding

CEO: Hannah White

Managing Partner: Louise Bodily 

Managing Partner: James Wilkinson

Account Director: Toby Moynan 

Account Director: Abigail Johal

Account Manager: Jeff Baker

Strategy Partner: Kim Walker

Senior Strategist: Julia Manstead

Production:

Senior Producer: Rebecca Holt

Print Production Lead: Cara Swindell

Project Director: Sarah Bruce

Design & Artwork: King Henry Studios

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designers: Jasmin Price 

Artworker: Bradley Baker

Producer: Cameron Henry

Motion Producer: Cassia Henry

Retouching: Gemma Lawton

Social Content Editor: Tom Lockwood

Print and DOOH Production

Agent: At Rare 

Director & Photographer: Lizzie Mason

Producer: Kay Edwards

DoP: Matt Fox

DOOH Post Production

Edit: King Henry

Colourist: Jax Harney

Film Production:

Production Co: Merman

Director: Guy Manwaring

Producer: Jess Ensor

Production Manager: Rosie Marchant

Exec Producer: Siobhan Murphy/Spencer Dodd

DoP: Patrick Meller

Production Designer: Laura Ellis Cricks

Casting: Hannah Birkett Casting

Film Post Production: 

Editing Company: Work Editorial

Editor: Mark Edinoff      

Producer: Frankie Elster            

Online Post House: Selected Works

Colourist : Hannibal Lang

VFX Shoot Supervisor: Adame Boutriff

VFX Lead: Dan Adams

VFX Producer: Lou Cherry

Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald

Audio: 

Audio Post Production: Wave Studios 

Sound Designer: Harry Butcher

Audio Producer: Caroline Jemirifo


Music Supervision: Leland - Toby Williams

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.